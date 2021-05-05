Tennessee COPA monitor’s report gives Ballad high marks

Ballad Health received a rounded index score of 92 out of a possible 100 in a new report issued by the Tennessee monitor for compliance with the system’s Certificate of Public Advantage.
The report, filed in late April with the Tennessee Department of Health, covers from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
State COPA Monitor Larry Fitzgerald gave the regional hospital system scores of 47 out of 50 possible points on population health, 27 out of 30 possible points on access to care, 19 out of 20 on “other” quality categories and “pass” in a “pass or fail” grade on the economic subindex category.
The index score is considered by the Tennessee Department of Health in its annual determination on whether the public has received an advantage by the operations of Ballad Health. The system, which was formed by the merger of former rivals Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System, operates with permission and oversight from the states of Tennessee and Virginia because the merger largely eliminated choices of health care service providers.
“A passing economic sub-index score and a composite score of 92 for the other three sub-indexes is an indication of clear and convincing advantage to the public from the operation of Ballad Health,” Fitzgerald wrote in the report.
Ballad achieved 42 of 46 process measures included in the population health plan and 24 of 27 quality measures under the access to care segment. The “other” subindex relates to quality of care, continuous improvement and consumer satisfaction. Ballad met the required improvement standard for 13 of 17 target quality measures and for all 83 monitoring measures, according to the report.
Ballad Health officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Because Tennessee has been under a state of emergency since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, much of the report is based on the period of July 1, 2019, through Feb. 29, 2020. In response, the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Attorney General temporarily suspended portions of certain monitoring aspects of the terms of certification.
Ballad is governed by a similar Cooperative Agreement in Virginia, and a separate report is filed annually with that state’s Department of Health by a Virginia monitor.
The report noted two violations of the terms of certification regarding charity care and spending.
“A waiver was written for the charity care shortfall from the minimum dollar requirement,” Fitzgerald wrote in the summary. “The 2019 spending shortfall has not been cured and the cure for the 2020 spending shortfall has not been determined by the state.”
The primary reason the amount of charity care fell below the standard was because Virginia expanded its Medicaid program, meaning patients otherwise classified as charity care were covered by Medicaid, according to the report. Because of this, the COPA Monitor waived the charity care requirement for fiscal 2019-20.
“The COPA Monitor has not received any complaints from the community suggesting that access to care at Ballad Health has been restricted based on the financial status of patients,” according to the report.
Additionally, Ballad Health failed to meet a spending obligation to invest in initiatives for expanded access to services, health research, population health improvement and a health information exchange during 2019-20. Ballad failed to spend the expected $12 million for the eight months prior to the March 2020 emergency declaration, according to the report.
“The action required by Ballad Health to cure the noncompliance with the fiscal year 2020 monetary obligation is under consideration by the state at this time,” according to the report.
Fitzgerald’s previous report recommended Ballad improve communication with the communities it serves.
This latest report said Ballad “communicated effectively throughout the community as the pandemic progressed. Clinical leaders took the lead in communicating clinical matters,” it states, adding there were weekly news conferences and daily information about the pandemic response.
The report also recommends that Tennessee and Virginia leaders work with Ballad Health to make existing regulations more consistent between the two states.
It further recommends the Tennessee Department of Health perform the functions of the all-volunteer Local Advisory Council, including hosting an annual public meeting regarding Ballad’s annual financial report. The public previously expressed some displeasure with the Local Advisory Council because it has little authority.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC