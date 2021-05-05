Tennessee COPA monitor’s report gives Ballad high marks

Ballad Health received a rounded index score of 92 out of a possible 100 in a new report issued by the Tennessee monitor for compliance with the system’s Certificate of Public Advantage.

The report, filed in late April with the Tennessee Department of Health, covers from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

State COPA Monitor Larry Fitzgerald gave the regional hospital system scores of 47 out of 50 possible points on population health, 27 out of 30 possible points on access to care, 19 out of 20 on “other” quality categories and “pass” in a “pass or fail” grade on the economic subindex category.

The index score is considered by the Tennessee Department of Health in its annual determination on whether the public has received an advantage by the operations of Ballad Health. The system, which was formed by the merger of former rivals Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System, operates with permission and oversight from the states of Tennessee and Virginia because the merger largely eliminated choices of health care service providers.

“A passing economic sub-index score and a composite score of 92 for the other three sub-indexes is an indication of clear and convincing advantage to the public from the operation of Ballad Health,” Fitzgerald wrote in the report.