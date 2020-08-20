Tennessee businesses stay afloat with relief program payments

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Robert Pilk wore a face mask with scenes from Iron Man comic panels Wednesday while he stood above a stack of masks with graphics of Spider-Man, Batman and other superheroes.

Pilk, the owner of Mountain Empire Comics in downtown Bristol, said the masks, which are made by a friend of his, were one of the few silver linings to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pilk, like many other small business owners, suffered a significant loss of revenue during the economic shutdowns that occurred early in the pandemic, and he and other small business owners in Tennessee have received a relief payment under the Tennessee Small Business Relief Program.

“We’re hanging in there like hair on a biscuit,” Pilk said.

On June 2, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the use of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to assist small businesses in the Volunteer State that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the state’s economic shutdowns in April. Initially, the program only covered businesses like tattoo parlors, barber shops, beauty salons, gyms, restaurants, bars and others.

But on Aug. 14, Lee announced an expansion of the types of businesses eligible to receive relief payments. These new eligible businesses include event planners, photography studios, travel agencies, tour operators and movie production studios. Most small retailers will also be eligible if they can demonstrate that sales for the month of April were down by at least 25%.

The program defines small businesses as ones that bring in $10 million or less in annual gross sales. And relief payments are tiered based on gross sales, with payment amounts ranging from $2,500 to $30,000.