Tennessee businesses stay afloat with relief program payments

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Robert Pilk wore a face mask with scenes from Iron Man comic panels Wednesday while he stood above a stack of masks with graphics of Spider-Man, Batman and other superheroes.
Pilk, the owner of Mountain Empire Comics in downtown Bristol, said the masks, which are made by a friend of his, were one of the few silver linings to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pilk, like many other small business owners, suffered a significant loss of revenue during the economic shutdowns that occurred early in the pandemic, and he and other small business owners in Tennessee have received a relief payment under the Tennessee Small Business Relief Program.
“We’re hanging in there like hair on a biscuit,” Pilk said.
On June 2, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the use of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to assist small businesses in the Volunteer State that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the state’s economic shutdowns in April. Initially, the program only covered businesses like tattoo parlors, barber shops, beauty salons, gyms, restaurants, bars and others.
But on Aug. 14, Lee announced an expansion of the types of businesses eligible to receive relief payments. These new eligible businesses include event planners, photography studios, travel agencies, tour operators and movie production studios. Most small retailers will also be eligible if they can demonstrate that sales for the month of April were down by at least 25%.
The program defines small businesses as ones that bring in $10 million or less in annual gross sales. And relief payments are tiered based on gross sales, with payment amounts ranging from $2,500 to $30,000.
The state relief program is just one of many relief programs, grants and loans that sprang up amid the pandemic.
Last week, around the same time he received a relief payment, Pilk said he also got a check from the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. However, he added the relief package that helped the most was a $1,600 donation from the comic book industry that came in around the time the store reopened.
“It wasn’t much, but it came right when we needed it,” Pilk said.
Justin Brown, the owner of Bristol Tattoo Co. on State Street, said he shut down the business in late March and remained closed for 45 days. He said the relief payment he got was big, but any assistance is appreciated. Since tattoo parlors were part of the first wave of businesses that received relief payments through the program, he got his a while ago.
But unlike many of the aid programs out there, Brown said he didn’t have to seek it out. The state approached him and offered to let him apply. He said he got an email from the state and filled out the application, and in about a week the payment was in his account.
But there are some Tennessee small business owners who are still waiting to find out if they will get a payment. Sue Smith, owner of Misty Mountain Designs on State Street, said she heard she may qualify for a loan, but she had not been contacted by the state yet.
She said without the Rhythm & Roots Reunion this fall, downtown businesses will lose a lot of sales revenue. Rhythm & Roots, Bristol’s popular downtown music festival held each September, was canceled due to the pandemic.
But a small business relief payment could help her store get through that loss.
“I’m also curious to see if there will be another stimulus check. The last one helped sales a lot,” Smith said. “I just hope the people in charge can get their crap together.”
