Tennessee attorney general sues Food City for unlawful sales of opioids
breaking

Tennessee attorney general sues Food City for unlawful sales of opioids

food city logo

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said Thursday that he has sued Food City Supermarkets and K-VA-T Food Stores in Knoxville regarding alleged unlawful opioid sales, according to a news release.

The state's lawsuit alleges that for well over a decade, Food City pharmacies in Tennessee unlawfully sold tens of millions of prescription opioids, in particular immediate release oxycodone 30mg (Oxy 30), and intentionally profited from the ongoing opioid epidemic, the release states. The state asserts that Food City’s conduct and its failure to maintain the required effective controls against abuse and diversion have directly contributed to the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The state contends that Food City violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, violated the Tennessee’s public nuisance statute at three Knoxville-area stores, and created a common law public nuisance by endangering the health of Tennesseans and interfering with the  commercial marketplace.

“Food City made a lot of money from filling opioid prescriptions. In itself that’s not a problem. The problem is how they did it,” Slatery said. “The company knew its customers were addicted. It new the pill mills writing the prescriptions were some of the worst actors at any level of the opioid crisis.  But Food City did virtually nothing that would disturb that income stream. It stoked the market with the most diverted and abused opioids, pushed its pharmacists to sell more and more, and ignored the most alarming evidence - overdoses and illegal sales taking place right outside the pharmacy door.” 

 

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

