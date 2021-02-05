Tennessee AG: Food City unlawfully sold millions of prescription opioids

Food City officials “vehemently” disagree with Tennessee’s attorney general’s allegations that it unlawfully sold tens of millions of prescription opioids and called the accusations “grossly incorrect and unfair,” in a statement issued Thursday.
State AG Herbert H. Slatery III said he is suing Food City Supermarkets LLC and K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. in Knox County Circuit Court. The lawsuit claims that Food City pharmacies in Tennessee unlawfully sold prescription opioids, including oxycodone, and intentionally profited from the ongoing opioid epidemic, according to a news release issued Thursday.
Among the claims, the suit says Food City purchased more oxycodone 30, one of the most diverted and potent immediate release opioids, from AmerisourceBergen between October 2011 and January 2012 for a Food City in Knox County than all of AmerisourceBergen’s other pharmacy customers in 38 states and the District of Columbia.
Slatery’s suit also states that Food City failed to maintain the required effective controls against abuse and diversion.
The state contends the grocery store chain violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, violated Tennessee’s public nuisance statute at three Knoxville-area stores and created a common law public nuisance by endangering the health of Tennesseans and interfering with the commercial marketplace.
“Food City made a lot of money from filling opioid prescriptions,” Slatery said in the release. “In itself that’s not a problem. The problem is how they did it.”
Slatery said Food City knew its customers were addicted.
“It knew the pill mills writing the prescriptions were some of the worst actors at any level of the opioid crisis,” Slatery said. “But Food City did virtually nothing that would disturb that income stream. It stoked the market with the most diverted and abused opioids, pushed its pharmacists to sell more and more, and ignored the most alarming evidence — overdoses and illegal sales taking place right outside the pharmacy door.”
Slatery also said Food City ignored or watered down reports of suspicious prescribers, routinely sold huge quantities of dangerous prescription combinations, sold opioids to criminals involved in drug trafficking rings and created a prescription savings card program that made it a hot spot for criminals looking for cheaper oxycodone.
Food City also established a policy of having its pharmacies hoard opioids and solicited secondary supplies of oxy when its main suppliers reduced thresholds to its highest volume pharmacies in Knoxville, the release states.
K-VA-T, headquartered in Abingdon, said it will vigorously defend itself during the litigation process.
“The lawsuit’s allegations are grossly incorrect and unfair regarding Food City’s approach to serving its pharmacy customers,” the company said.
Food City recognized during the time period mentioned in the suit that a few of its pharmacies dispensed a high volume of pain management prescriptions, the release states. The company contracted with independent auditors and experts to assure that its dispensing practices were complaint with all state and federal regulations, according to the release.
The company said it is regularly subjected to oversight and inspection by state and federal regulators, including the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy. Its pharmacies filled prescriptions written by physicians and health care professionals licensed by Tennessee and registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Food City said in the statement.
Officials with the grocery chain noted that perspectives on pain management have changed dramatically over the past decade, and it is “unfortunate that this course of action was pursued more than a decade after most of the allegations cited by the Attorney General’s office allegedly occurred.”
Slatery has “joined the nationwide bandwagon led by the plaintiff’s bar in bringing meritless attacks against pharmacies,” Food City said.
Food City says it has cooperated with Slatery’s investigation and its attempts to resolve the matter were rejected.
“It is particularly troubling that the attorney general chose this particular time amid the already challenging COVID-19 burdens to attack a local business that the State of Tennessee has deemed essential — a company that is an employer of thousands of Tennesseans during the worst economic environment in recent history,” Food City said.
K-VA-T has 134 locations in multiple states in the Southeast.