BRISTOL, Va. — Situated on the border of two states with differing governmental directives, no topic proved more contentious over the past year than the wearing of masks.

In late May, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed Executive Order 63, requiring Virginians to wear face coverings in public settings to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The directive followed weeks of business lockdowns and shuttered schools as the state case rate rose, but local rates remained relatively low.

Northam’s Tennessee counterpart, Republican Gov. Bill Lee, never issued such an order but continually urged people to wear masks in public while leaving directive language up to local governments — even in December, when Tennessee sported the nation’s highest infection rates.

In late October and again in early December, Northam said health officials “believe” Tennessee’s lack of a statewide mask requirement and lesser restrictions “have increased the spread of the virus in neighboring Virginia communities.”

“We communicate quite often with our neighboring states, and there are a number of increased cases in Tennessee as well as Kentucky that are on our western borders, and they do cross state lines,” Northam said during a December news briefing. “We’ve made it clear — we’re seeing our numbers rise in those areas — to those particular state leaders, and, hopefully, they’ll make some changes as well.”

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said publicly June 29 he didn’t anticipate issuing a mask mandate, then he reversed course July 10 after the county’s total cases rose 130% to more than 200 in less than two weeks.

“We know masking makes a difference in preventing the spread of this disease,” Sullivan County Regional Health Department Medical Director Dr. Stephen May said the day of that announcement.

Venable’s Executive Order No. 1 — which remains in place through March 31 — states “all businesses, organizations, and venues open to use by members of the public in Sullivan County, Tennessee shall require the use of face coverings or masks by their employees and members of the public while inside the premises and areas accessible to the public.”

Many other Northeast Tennessee governments did likewise, although some rolled back mask mandates at the end of February.

Wearing or not wearing a mask became a political statement in a year featuring a sharply divided national electorate and an often caustic presidential campaign.

“The mask mandate really became a political hot potato, and I don’t understand why it’s been elevated to such a high level of angst among some citizens — either for it or against it,” said Gary Mayes, executive director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. “When you go by the facts of how you break the chain of transmission of a communicable disease that’s spread the way SARS-CoV-2 is, mask wearing is the obvious right thing to do.”

The requirement, Mayes said, wasn’t intended to be punitive but to help reduce the spread of the virus.

“It is a mandate to show a strong message to urge people to wear a mask. We hope people wear a mask, and it also supports our businesses in the cities and the county,” Mayes said. “It gives [businesses] the ability to require customers to wear a mask because many employers don’t want to step into the debate. Many have spent a lot of money to keep their businesses safe, and they want their employees to come to work safely, and wearing a mask is one of the ways they can do that.”

May acknowledged the message became clouded in controversy.

“There have been a lot of politics applied, particularly to masking orders,” May said. “A lot of the pushback even that we see now — particularly since we’ve opened back up — with sporting events and having to use isolation and quarantine to prevent ‘super-spreader’ events. In some ways, the politicization of a disease is a mistake.”

To be fair, the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself added to the confusion because many who contracted it exhibited no or very mild symptoms, while others — especially the elderly — had serious, many times fatal, cases.

Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad Health System’s chief physician executive, said that “absolutely” led to public confusion.

“Early on, I think everybody knew somebody who had it and had a mild course. That led many people to believe the impact was not significant enough to be worried about,” Runnels said. “Then, as we saw larger and larger numbers of people infected and had more and more bad outcomes, I think people started to realize. By November and December, you had a large number of people that had been impacted severely in their families and friends. I think that shifted a lot of opinion about the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a personal opinion — but what I saw.”

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, acknowledged he heard from many constituents about this issue.

“I think people in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee don’t like government telling them what to do,” Griffith said. “The real problem with the mixed message was when [Dr. Anthony] Fauci said, ‘You don’t need to be wearing masks,’ because he was trying to make sure there was plenty of PPE (personal protective equipment) for health care workers — at least that’s what he said subsequently. He created that confusion. Then you’ve got this whole element of ‘Don’t be telling me what to do. I can make decisions for myself.’ I think that played into it.”

Griffith, who ultimately suffered a mild case of COVID-19, continues to wear a mask in public.

“I’ve had people tell me they knew there was a risk, but they were willing to take the risk. In many cases, it was, ‘I believe in God, and I think he’ll look out for me.’ I think it’s part of the culture of people who tend to be more conservative; they’re not going to be like sheep and have the federal government tell them what to do,” Griffith said.

Ballad Health officials were asked a number of times during multiple press events whether they were lobbying or planned to lobby for mask requirements in Tennessee, much like those in less populated Southwest Virginia, where cases and deaths were considerably fewer.

Their response was always support for Tennessee leaders and support for mask-wearing, but no calls for a gubernatorial edict.

Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s director of infection prevention — the system’s point person in dealing with the pandemic — recently said she wishes for an answer on how to improve the messaging.

“I think it became political for some reason. I think some of the communication, early on, could have been more clear at the national level,” Swift said. “There was mixed communication about ‘buy a mask,’ ‘don’t buy a mask.’ ‘Wear a mask,’ ‘don’t wear a mask — save those for the health care workers.’”

Health system officials employed a variety of voices — from experts like Swift, to executives who lost family members to COVID to front-line nurses visibly exhausted from the strain of taking care of so many people — to try and rally support.

“When you’re up to 350 patients, I just reached the point of not knowing what to say, how to reach people,” Swift said. “To see so many lives affected, it’s been hard. You constantly think, ‘What could we have done differently?’ And I’m not sure there is anything. I think Ballad has done an amazing job. I think so much of the lack of understanding is because of that political undertone the mask took on early on. The division, when science [said something] and those who didn’t believe in the science distrusted it. Those are things you just can’t prepare for.”

Swift still doesn’t have the answer, but she wants the message to be clearer next time.

“In any emergency response, the No. 1 area of opportunity is communications,” Swift said. “I think there were a lot of areas of communication that are opportunities for improvement in this response.”

