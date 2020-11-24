Temporary gaming unlikely before April 2022

“That [temporary licensing] would occur after the background vetting of the casino operator and their key management personnel, for which we are allowed up to one year,” Hall said. “Suppliers would also need to be vetted and licensed by the agency. That’s the companies providing slot machines, cards and dice, and any employees would also have to be vetted before a temporary casino could open.”

In addition, a temporary setting would still have to comply with all of the technical requirements of a full casino.

“I also would note temporary casino gaming — whether it’s in a tent or a vacant store — also would have a requirement to install cameras so all of the gaming activity could be monitored for safety, and all of the slot machines would have to be connected to a central gaming system so that activity could be monitored and audited,” Hall said.

Hall said the Lottery Board’s goal is to develop “clear and reasonable regulations.”

“We understand this is serious and important work, and we are focused intently on it,” Hall said. “We want to get this right from the very beginning, and I am confident we are off to a strong start.”

