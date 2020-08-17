Telehealth keeps medical, therapy visits ground through the pandemic

MARION, Va. — The coronavirus has not only changed the way we work and play — it’s also changing the way we receive health care.
Two local medical professionals are relying on technology to help them do their jobs during the pandemic.
Ann Ledgerwood, a physical therapist for Smyth County Public Schools, and Brooke Hylton, an occupational therapist who owns Kidz at Play Therapy in Marion, are using telehealth — a “virtual visit” with a health care provider through a phone call or video chat.
Telehealth is used when the therapist and caregivers are not in the same physical location. Typically, communication is delivered using computers, iPads and smartphones.
The new way of treating patients has been a vital service for them during the pandemic, but experts say it may have a lasting impact on medicine.
“I think we’ll see some lasting changes,” said Ledgerwood.
“It’s like 9/11. We have a pre-9/11 world and a post-9/11 world. I think we’ll have pre-COVID and post-COVID in terms of medical care and education and how it’s delivered.”
Face-to-face therapy not always an option
Since many restrictions during the pandemic have eased in the past month, the therapists have returned to seeing some of their patients in person while still using technology to support their health care services.
“I’ve started back to some home visits, but I’m extremely careful — wearing a mask, gloves, and most of the time meeting with families outside,” said Ledgerwood.
Hylton, who began using telehealth earlier this year, said the online service helped to save her business.
“I honestly don’t think my clinic would have survived if we had not been given the option through insurance companies to do telehealth services,” she said.
“We knew we had to do something to help our families. We had to make some contact with those we serve. As therapists, we’re very hands-on, people-oriented, focused on supporting others, so continuity of care is critical to what we do.”
But, during the pandemic, face-to-face therapy wasn’t always an option.
Early intervention stresses use of a coaching model that Ledgerwood uses when she goes into the home, teaching families how to help their children instead of the therapist doing all of the work. “We engage the families to be a part of what we do,” said Ledgerwood.
“I miss seeing the kids in person. I also miss the information I was able to gather in terms of a child’s condition and just being able to feel their muscles so that I can better know how to help them.
“Telehealth has been better than nothing, for sure.
“But it’s kind of like living in the age of the Jetsons,” said Ledgerwood with a laugh, who began her career 40 years ago before medical technology gained speed.
Getting creative
The therapists said they had to get creative and think outside the box in order to manage some of the therapeutic practices through the means of a computer or smartphone.
Both therapists who work with early intervention programs provide care for children from birth to age 3.
Some of their patients have delayed development as a result of being born prematurely. Some are medically fragile, equipped with feeding tubes and ventilators. Some of their patients have disabilities as a result of being exposed to alcohol and illegal substances in utero.
“In early intervention, we do a lot of coaching with families,” said Hylton.
“Our job is to help families help their children,” added Ledgerwood. Before the pandemic, she traveled throughout Washington and Smyth counties making six to seven home visits a day with children ages 1 to 3.
Hylton’s outpatient clinic specializes in outpatient pediatric occupational, physical and speech therapies, as well as offering the services of a registered dietitian.
“It’s a problem if we can’t be there to show a family member how to position his or her child,” Hylton said.
Therapists at Hylton’s business have produced videos of another small child (usually family members who want to help) to demonstrate to the caregivers the prescribed movements for the patient.
Through the internet, the video is shown to family members to help support their online conversations. The video is available for them to review throughout the week. “This is a technique that will continue to be a valuable tool beyond virtual services,” said Hylton.
Therapists also have resorted to using dolls to demonstrate movements when using telehealth, she said.
“It brings a whole new light to therapy when hands-on opportunities aren’t available.”
Both Hylton and Ledgerwood, however, agreed that in-person treatment is always the best model.
“Human contact can never be replaced — looking at the whole person and treating every aspect,” said Hylton.
“I’m not sure that’s something that can be fully established through a screen.”
Digital inequalities
Ledgerwood said treatment done through the internet sometimes goes well and sometimes is very challenging.
“Part of the problem is because internet services are very spotty or nonexistent for a lot of families I serve.
“I had been treating a little girl before the pandemic hit. Because the family had limited internet services, we didn’t have the option of Zoom meetings. She doesn’t have an iPhone, so we couldn’t do FaceTime. Finally, I learned she has a Facebook account, and we were able to do a video chat. It wasn’t great, but it was better than nothing.”
Ledgerwood said she is troubled over the number of rural households that have little or no internet services.
“I think certain things in our culture that are weak links have become magnified during the pandemic,” Ledgerwood said.
“One of those weak links is that in rural areas we are behind the times in terms of high-speed internet. Sometimes, it’s because people cannot afford the service, but sometimes it’s because companies won’t extend their services because of the cost for the company to set up the service.
“The lack of internet in certain areas is creating a disparity among those who can access basic things and those who cannot — not just medical services but also student education.
“It’s not just watching a movie or a favorite television show — it’s education for children, applying for a job and accessing health services.”
The physical therapist believes telehealth will play an important role in the community if internet services improve.
“I always say the internet is the elephant in the room. Rural internet is not trustworthy, and until we fix it, we cannot fix other things.”
Some advantages
Although they have some concerns, the therapists have found benefits to telehealth.
Ledgerwood said virtual visits work well when parents are involved in the online sessions and not distracted by other things going on in the home.
“A lot of therapy is problem-solving. At the end of every session, we come up with a simple plan for parents to work on. The next week, we may need to modify the treatment to help the child be more successful,” she said.
“Telehealth is good if a family is restricted from travel. Perhaps flu season may prevent a child with a weakened immune system from traveling to an appointment,” said Hylton.
“During the pandemic, I’ve seen some kids really look forward to our sessions on a screen. Telehealth can be a welcome visit for families that are sheltering-in and not socializing as usual.”
Telehealth is enabling Ledgerwood to cut back on driving to in-home sessions and allowing her to treat more patients during a work day.
The virtual visits allow the therapists to make appointments outside of regular office hours so they can meet with families when parents are home from work.
“And parents may feel more empowered when asked to help manage the treatments prescribed online,” said Hylton.
Hylton, who had never used telehealth before the pandemic, said she had to readjust her thinking.
“I had to realize any contact with my families was better than nothing. Depression and addictions are so rampant right now because of the isolations. I feel a responsibility to help with any resources.
“I have to be willing to adapt in order to keep the profession thriving.”
