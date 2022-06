COEBURN, Va. – A 15-year-old male driver from Clintwood, Virginia, died at the scene of a Saturday wreck near Coeburn, Virginia.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the VSP responded at 5:24 p.m. Saturday, to a single-vehicle crash on private property in the 300 block of Flatwoods Road in Coeburn.

A Geo Tracker was traveling on a gravel driveway when it ran off the side of the road and overturned down an embankment, police said.