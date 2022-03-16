 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting of officer

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged a Kingsport teenager with attempted murder after authorities said a police officer was shot Tuesday.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Kingsport officers received a report that a male juvenile had escaped from the Department of Children's Services on North Eastman Road, according to a TBI news release issued Wednesday. An officer found the teenager on Lincoln Street and attempted to take him into custody, the release states.

The juvenile resisted and tried to gain control of the officer’s service weapon, according to the release. At some point during the struggle, the weapon discharged, striking the officer in the leg. Additional officers arrived a short time later and took the juvenile into custody. 

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released, the TBI said.

The teen, who is not being identified, was also charged with evading arrest.

