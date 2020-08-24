Teachers working to establish scholarship in memory of Gracie Dimit

MARION, Va. — From the time she was a little girl, Gracie Dimit knew she was called to teach.
Through her life, though it was only two decades long, she continues to teach life lessons that her peers in education hope will change the culture in Marion and Smyth County.
The teachers she aspired to work beside — some of whom taught her — are working to share her lessons as widely as possible and preserve Gracie’s legacy. The teachers at Marion Middle School hope the community will help them.
Gracie Dimit died July 16 — a month before her 21st birthday — when a vehicle she was a passenger in ran off the road and struck a tree near Emory & Henry College, where she was a student. Known for her spirit of giving and kindness, her death impacted countless people near and far.
Sarah Martin taught Dimit when she was a student at Marion Middle. She remembers her being the exception to typical middle-school behavior.
“She was kind to everybody. She always had a smile,” she said.
Dimit, Martin said, never minded helping someone else.
“That was who she was.”
Following the funeral, Martin and several other MMS teachers felt “compelled to change the climate” in local schools and, hopefully, the community.
“We need more kindness in our schools,” Martin said.
The teachers decided to unite “to promote change in our community.”
As part of their effort, the teachers want to establish a scholarship in Dimit’s memory. They’re selling T-shirts to help raise funds. The T-shirts bear a slogan that’s already spread widely across social media: “Love Like Gracie.”
Promotional material about the effort says, “The way Gracie lived her life was a testimony on how to treat others. Gracie always had a smile and a kind word to say. The world we live in now does not promote kindness. Gracie felt it was time for a change, and so do we. We have created a T-shirt to sell to spark change in our community. We hope that when you see one of the shirts, you will remember the example Gracie set in her own life and will, in turn, live out Gracie’s legacy of kindness and love toward others.”
The proceeds will all go to the scholarship fund.
The MMS teachers plan to wear their shirts on Fridays. To get through all the challenges being presented to the school system by COVID-19, Martin said, teachers are going to have to show students a great deal of love.
At a July School Board meeting, those gathered stood for a moment of silence in Dimit’s memory.
Superintendent Dennis Carter taught a class at E&H this past spring, and Dimit was among his students. “She was an amazing young lady and was going to be an absolute dynamic educator,” he said. “Gracie had worked in the Summer Enrichment Program for many years and brought a wealth of information and knowledge to our class at E&H. She always exhibited empathy and understanding with the students she served. Gracie brought her experiences with the children out in most discussions we had in class with such care and compassion.”
One of her best friends and roommate, Haylee Frye, is remembering Dimit’s legacy by raising funds to help the Summer Enrichment Program (SEP), which is overseen by the Arc of the United States. It normally serves about 150 students from ages 1-21 during the summer.
Dianne Tibbs, the SEP director for about 45 years, said Dimit started volunteering with the program when she was 9 years old. She developed into an intern and then last year served as a teacher.
“She just had the gift,” Tibbs said.
Tibbs noted that Dimit spearheaded a movement to paint one of the rooms with chalkboard walls, which proved to be a big hit.
The children served by SEP have a disability or are considered to be at risk. Through SEP, Tibbs said, they get one-on-one attention that makes a real difference. She remembered one child who couldn’t sit up when the program started one summer, but, by the end, the toddler was not only sitting up but starting to crawl.
Participants, volunteers and teachers all benefit from the experience, Tibbs said. “Everybody learns.”
Tibbs was appreciative of any effort to help SEP, which, she said, operated on “a shoestring and a prayer.”
As of Sunday, the GoFundMe account (www.gofundme.com/f/gracie-dimit-fund) had raised $7,118 of its $25,000 goal. On the GoFundMe page, Frye wrote, “She [Gracie] lived to bring joy to children. We set a high goal, but anything will help.”
The Rev. John Graham, Dimit’s pastor, remembered how “creative, vibrant and beautiful she was inside and out.” At church, she helped teach and lead children’s church.
Shortly after her death, Graham called the loss “gut-wrenching, tragic and inexplicable.”
He also called the loss a sobering reminder not to take life for granted.
“May we marvel at the beauty of this gift. … May we cherish this gift called life,” he said in a Facebook video message.
In her journal, Gracie wrote, “#start right now.”
The MMS teachers say, “Please join us in #startingrightnow, #belikegracie, #lovelikegracie.”
