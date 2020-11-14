TBI seeking aid to capture fugitive convicted sex offender from Sullivan

A Kingsport man who was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in 2000 is being sought as a fugitive by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a post on TBI’s official Twitter account states.

Jeremiah Thomas Brake, 39, is a convicted sex offender wanted out of Sullivan County who is accused of violating the Sex Offender Registry Law, the TBI post states. The TBI is looking for assistance that will help lead to his capture.

Brake is described as heavyset, 6-foot-1-inch, and white. He has hazel colored eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on his upper left arm, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.