TBI promises to sharpen its system after overnight Blue Alerts

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has apologized after some Tennesseans voiced frustration after receiving disruptive alerts on their cell phones overnight.

“We’ve heard your frustration – loud and clear – about receiving multiple alerts on your mobile devices when two Blue Alerts were issued on Tuesday,” a TBI news release said. “Some people received audible notifications overnight, many hours after the actual Blue Alerts were issued and resolved. That’s frustrating and inconvenient, for all of us. And for that, we apologize.”

A Blue Alert is issued essentially when a suspect kills or seriously injures a law enforcement officer, is on the loose and poses a threat to public safety. Just one emergency message went out for each alert Tuesday, TBI said, so it is unclear exactly why some people received multiple notifications.

TBI says the issue could have been caused by varying factors for each cell user, such as their provider, moving in and out of the state or across coverage areas, signal strength and software or Wi-Fi settings. The agency uses services provided by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to deliver information to devices in Blue Alert situations.

“While this is certainly not ideal, it’s a function of the technical system in place, not the misstep of any single person or agency,” the release added. “Still, we routinely review our actions in these types of critical incidents, after the fact, and a vital part of that work weighs the public’s feedback. We’ve heard your frustration about this week’s alerts and your hopes for a more efficient, timely, and informative alert system.”

The first Blue Alert was issued around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for Samuel Edwards, 34, who was wanted by Nashville police for attempted homicide and evading arrest. TBI announced Tuesday evening that Edwards was deceased following a gunfire exchange with Kentucky State Police.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Edwards was wanted for shooting a Hendersonville, Tennessee police officer Monday night during a pursuit. The officer has been released from the hospital, the police department said in a release.

The second statewide Blue Alert was issued around 6:30 p.m. for BJ Brown, 32, who was wanted by Erin, Tennessee police for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Brown was taken into custody Wednesday morning. According to TBI, Brown fired into an officer’s vehicle after being pulled over and proceeded to flee on foot. The officer had to be flown to a Nashville hospital.

The Herald Courier contacted the TBI on Wednesday for additional comment, but did not receive a response; however, Josh DeVine, TBI communications director, said in a tweet that Blue Alerts “are exceedingly rare alerts in Tennessee.”

“We’ve only issued a handful since Blue Alert became law in 2011, and it was mere coincidence two fell on the same day,” DeVine tweeted.

Blue Alerts can also be issued when an officer is missing in the line of duty and foul play is involved. The alerts are issued by staff in TBI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit.

TBI says it will “continue to sharpen” its system.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.