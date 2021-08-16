 Skip to main content
TBI investigates shooting involving Sullivan deputies
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Sunday night officer-involved shooting involving three deputies from Sullivan County.

Officers pursued and later stopped a vehicle driven by Katelyn L. Harris, 29, a suspect with outstanding felony warrants, according to a written statement.

"While ordering her to drop the weapon, she reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated toward deputies. Three deputies fired shots, striking Harris. She was pronounced dead at the scene," according to the statement.

The incident began Sunday about 10 p.m., when officers spotted Harris on John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport and ended near Interstate 81's Exit 44, according to the statement.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

