TBI asks public’s help to find wanted Bristol man
TBI asks public’s help to find wanted Bristol man

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Local authorities in Sullivan County received additional support Friday in their search for a wanted fugitive.

Kevin Michael Nelen

Each Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation releases its Fugitive Friday, which is information about a person wanted in the state by law enforcement. On Friday, the TBI asked the public for information about Kevin Michael Nelen, 38, who has been wanted since May by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated domestic assault and aggravated stalking.

An order of protection was obtained in 2020 against Nelen, who is known to have last lived in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the SCSO. The order has remained in place, detectives said.

Nelen recently contacted the victim’s mother and made threats to kill the victim, as well as other family members, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Nelen’s threats and actions have resulted in a violation of the order of protection and placed the victim and family in fear, the SCSO added.

Nelen has a history of charges and convictions in Sullivan County, according to court records. He has been convicted of evading arrest, drug possession and domestic assault.

Anyone with information about Nelen’s whereabouts is asked to call the SCSO at 423-279-7330 or tips can be emailed to TipsToTBI@tng.gov.

