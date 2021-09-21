Tazewell police department shuttered due to COVID-19

“We are starting to see an increased number of positive COVID cases at the Town of Tazewell, specifically in our police department,” the notice said. “Effective today, Investigator Craig Menefee will be in charge of the police department due to Chief Mills and Lieutenant Lampert being out of the office. He has been instructed to make all officers aware they are to stay out of the building and away from each other as much as possible in order to take extra precautions to slow the spread of the virus until further notice. The Town of Tazewell Police Department will be closed to the public until this situation can hopefully be re-evaluated in the near future. For appointments, questions or concerns the public can still call the Town of Tazewell Police Department at (276) 988-2503. Thank you for your patience as we work through this unfortunate situation.”