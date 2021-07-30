Tax-free weekend starts in Bristol

Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said he’s happy to help Tennesseans save more money and provide some tax relief.

State Sen. Jon Lundberg says the new sales-tax holiday on food is intended to provide relief to all Tennesseans. He said the sales tax relief for prepared food will also aid restaurants, which have been especially hurt by the effects of the pandemic.

“The traditional sales tax holiday, which occurs before students go back to school each year, helps parents, students and teachers with expenses in preparation for the fall semester,” said Lundberg, who supported passage of the legislation. “But people of all ages, not just students, can realize sales tax savings on clothing, shoes, computers and other supplies.”

Lundberg said legislation passed by the General Assembly this year provided a sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devices. The yearlong holiday began July 1 and ends June 30, 2022, and was designed to help encourage safe storage of firearms.

Virginia's sales tax holiday is scheduled Aug. 6-8. Consumers can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products without paying sales tax, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.