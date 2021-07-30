Tax-free weekend starts in Bristol

A tax-free holiday starts today in Tennessee, while Virginia shoppers will have a chance next weekend to catch the savings.
Just in time for back-to-school shopping in the Mountain Empire, the holiday lasts through Sunday. The tax-free items include clothing, school supplies, food and computers in Tennessee.
Stores throughout the region have stocked up on items preparing for the long weekend, including Merc 423, which has a store at The Pinnacle shopping center off Interstate 81 in Bristol.
“Yes, we do see an increase in business over this weekend,” said Brennan Napier, marketing manager for Merc 423. “As everyone knows, Tennessee tax is quite an additional cost, so customers are more than happy to take advantage of the tax-free weekend for back-to-school shopping.”
With more shoppers looking for deals, Merc 423’s Bristol location is hosting an end-of-season sidewalk sale all weekend, Napier said. Everything on the clearance racks will be $15 and tax free.
Napier said customers are shopping for back-to-school items this weekend, as well as great sales, which he said can be found at Merc 423.
Five Below, a discount store that sells products that cost up to $5, plus an assortment of products over $5, is also prepared for the weekend. The store carries backpacks, writing utensils, paper and more back-to-school items.
“It’s Back to School time here at Five Below!" the store said on Facebook. “We have all that you need and just in time for tax free weekend, THIS WEEKEND! Come check us out and get ready for school!”
The store is also at The Pinnacle, where several other businesses are also hosting tax-free weekend and back-to-school events. The Belk department store is hosting KidFest, which will include crafts, treats and other activities. Children can participate in a T-shirt design contest to win a gift card or school grant and have their design sold at Belk, the store said.
The Pinnacle is also hosting a 5k run Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and a concert featuring Joe Nichols on Saturday evening.
In Tennessee, items that qualify for tax-free weekend include clothing and school supplies priced under $100 and computers under $1,500, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
The long weekend also includes a new tax-free holiday on food, food ingredients and prepared food in Tennessee. This includes qualified sales of food and prepared food at grocery stores, restaurants and food trucks. Takeout food is included, but alcoholic beverages are not.
“We are proud to return money to hardworking Tennesseans,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings.”
Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said he’s happy to help Tennesseans save more money and provide some tax relief.
State Sen. Jon Lundberg says the new sales-tax holiday on food is intended to provide relief to all Tennesseans. He said the sales tax relief for prepared food will also aid restaurants, which have been especially hurt by the effects of the pandemic.
“The traditional sales tax holiday, which occurs before students go back to school each year, helps parents, students and teachers with expenses in preparation for the fall semester,” said Lundberg, who supported passage of the legislation. “But people of all ages, not just students, can realize sales tax savings on clothing, shoes, computers and other supplies.”
Lundberg said legislation passed by the General Assembly this year provided a sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devices. The yearlong holiday began July 1 and ends June 30, 2022, and was designed to help encourage safe storage of firearms.
Virginia's sales tax holiday is scheduled Aug. 6-8. Consumers can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products without paying sales tax, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
Eligible items include school supplies that are $20 or less; clothing and footwear priced $100 or less per item; portable generators at $1,000 or less; gas-powered chainsaws at $350 or less; and chainsaws at $60 or less per item. In addition, other specified hurricane preparedness items are tax free at $60 or less.
The staff at Serendipity, which is located along State Street in Bristol, Virginia, is looking forward to the state’s tax-free weekend.
“We do see an increase in shoppers and foot traffic that weekend, simply taking advantage of the price break of not paying sales tax,” a Serendipity spokesperson said. “But we also offer discounts and incentives to sweeten the deal, too. So our shoppers really feel like they are getting a good value when they shop tax-free weekend with us.”