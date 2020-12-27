TALLEY: Meeting the Little Drummer Boy

The story of the Little Drummer Boy is fictional, of course. But like all great fiction, it tells a great truth. In this case; that the Almighty does not desire for us to give the “most” gold, frankincense or myrrh; only that we give our individually unique “best” — whatever our best may be.
Simple. So simple, in fact, that there have lived countless legions of souls who have missed the truth of it.
Ah, but blessed are they who do understand.
As I deliver gifts and goods to many a needy family and homeless individual around Bristol just prior to Christmas each year, I find that I am often offered gifts in return.
People like to show gratitude. It’s in us all.
Following is a partial list of gifts humbly given and gladly received by yours truly during this Santa’s visits out and about Bristol just prior to the Christmas of 2020.
» Cookies: Lots and lots of cookies. (This Santa has been known to gain 10 pounds each Season due to such gifts.) Some were handed to me fresh from the oven. Mouth-watering tasty. Others were God-only-knows-how-old and as stale as moldy cardboard. It didn’t matter to me. They were given in love. I consumed them all.
» A jug full of moonshine: Which may or may not have been homemade. (And if you try to induce me to speak against my friends in this case, you will find I’d rather do prison time than hurt these dear people.)
» A worn pillow case filled plum full of loose change and small bills: $88.87 to be exact. (No, I haven’t counted it, but the grandfather who carefully handed it to me assured me.) He told me he went around and collected it in the neighborhood.
“Santa gas money,” he said. “For helping us all,” he said.
My initial instinct was to give the money back to him. I knew that the people of this neighborhood, however generous they may be, truly needed this cash. Oh, but it would be an outright insult to return it. So I accepted this good man’s sincere, distinctive and heartfelt gesture with due honor. (I told myself what I tell everyone when someone does them a good deed, “Resolve to pass it on in some way.”)
» A stunning, hand-carved oak replica of a Santa reaching down to lift a child: It obviously took this father countless hours to carve such a thing of real tenderness and unique beauty with his own hands.
» A used belt: The little boy who gave it to me spoke almost in a whisper, as if his words were sacred to him (as they likewise became to me), “This was my Popaw’s belt. He tried to help everybody, just like you. I loved him a whole, whole lots. So I don’t want no body to wear it unless they are like him. That’s why I’m givin’ it to you.” (Again, how could I refuse?)
» Children singing Christmas carols: Four young siblings, stair-stepped in height, dressed in their finest church clothes, burst forth from one door. I’ve heard the Mormon Tabernacle Choir before, but I’d rather hear these children. Come the day I leave this world, I hope to remember their songs in my mind.
I do hope not to be in need of a real angel band anytime soon, however. Yes, I honestly tried very religiously to stay six feet away from everyone, including hug-needy children. But I failed. Miserably. At least with children, I did. Telling gleeful children to stop dead in their tracks when they come running to hug this Santa is evidently not within the bounds of my vocabulary.
I have found that there are as many ways to show gratitude as there are people and places to visit.
Thanks again to all my friends who helped me meet the needs of other good people in the Bristol community during this most beloved of seasons.
On these visits I have often found that I am not the teacher. I am the one learning. For I have met the little drummer boy. Again. And again.
Drum on, my needy friends. Some may refer to you as “poor.” That may be true in one sense, but this man’s soul stands forever enriched by hearing you play your tunes for me.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award.