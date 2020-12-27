TALLEY: Meeting the Little Drummer Boy

The story of the Little Drummer Boy is fictional, of course. But like all great fiction, it tells a great truth. In this case; that the Almighty does not desire for us to give the “most” gold, frankincense or myrrh; only that we give our individually unique “best” — whatever our best may be.

Simple. So simple, in fact, that there have lived countless legions of souls who have missed the truth of it.

Ah, but blessed are they who do understand.

As I deliver gifts and goods to many a needy family and homeless individual around Bristol just prior to Christmas each year, I find that I am often offered gifts in return.

People like to show gratitude. It’s in us all.

Following is a partial list of gifts humbly given and gladly received by yours truly during this Santa’s visits out and about Bristol just prior to the Christmas of 2020.

» Cookies: Lots and lots of cookies. (This Santa has been known to gain 10 pounds each Season due to such gifts.) Some were handed to me fresh from the oven. Mouth-watering tasty. Others were God-only-knows-how-old and as stale as moldy cardboard. It didn’t matter to me. They were given in love. I consumed them all.