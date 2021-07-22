Talks of a settlement swirl around upcoming opioid damages trial

Two of the drug companies sued, Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, have dropped out via bankruptcy. Endo Pharmaceuticals is the only company left.

In April, Chancellor E.G. Moody, who has been presiding over the lawsuit, issued a default liability judgment against Endo — a rare legal punishment that essentially ruled the drug company liable for damages before the case went to trial. Now, the only thing left to establish at the trial is how much it owes. The local governments involved are seeking $2.4 billion.

Sullivan County officials aren’t the only group set to discuss the opioid lawsuit as the case goes to trial Monday. On Tuesday, according to a meeting agenda, the Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a called meeting to discuss one item: “settlement of opioids lawsuit.” And the Washington County Commission published plans for an “emergency meeting” Wednesday evening to “consider settlement of a pending litigation matter,” according to its website.

At a November 2020 Sullivan County Commission meeting, Staubus shared that there was “talk of a settlement” with Endo in the case. But when asked about it Wednesday, he said he had no comment. J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the firm representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, could not be reached Wednesday for comment.