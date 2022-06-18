Talking the walk: A pedestrian mall could give businesses more space, but some say downtown’s fine as it is

Could limiting part of State Street downtown to pedestrian traffic only be a good thing for Bristol?

Some say yes, but that speculation comes with a lot of ifs, and just how exactly the concept would come about is anything but clear.

“I’ve definitely seen it work well in other communities,” Maggie Elliott, the executive director of Believe in Bristol, said. “As far as Bristol goes, the conversation has come up before, but it has been more in passing – it hasn’t been anything that has really gotten legs and moved.”

Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said the idea has been talked about off-and-on for years, but has never taken off.

“Those conversations, I haven’t heard them for many years,” Rhinehart said. “They come and go up in conversation every once in a while, but it seems like they’re mentioned and they were never really followed up on, that at least I’ve been a part of.”

If realized, a walkway could extend the footprint of businesses outdoors, meaning more seating for restaurants and more space for retailers.

Winchester, Virginia, is one city Elliott visited where the concept worked, but that city’s walkway was located on a small side street, not a main corridor.

“There’s just something about the atmosphere that I really enjoyed at their main street,” Elliott said. “It was something different, I think, is probably what really struck me, because you really don’t see that everywhere.”

Potential upsides

John Griffith owns The Corner, a bar and restaurant that opened on State Street last summer. He would support the idea of eliminating traffic on State Street – like the city does during the annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion – but only if downtown parking was expanded.

“I would be all for it, if they can figure out what we can do with the parking,” Griffith said.

Griffith said the environment it could create would be like a permanent Rhythm and Roots, without the bands, and would be an attraction in and of itself.

Wade Spurgeon, general manager of The Corner, also sees upsides to the hypothetical project.

“Just the general noise of the traffic of vehicles being absent would create a much better atmosphere for people coming into town,” Spurgeon said.

Spence Flagg, owner of Cascade Draft House, said he would support the creation of a pedestrian mall, but like Griffith, knows something would need to be done about parking.

“Tourism is a major part of my business model,” Flagg said. “Any way we can attract people to get down here, I’d be interested in.”

A walkway would make downtown safer for pedestrians, too, Flagg said, and could attract new businesses.

There could also be potential downsides, like a troublesome new traffic pattern or issues with loading and unloading at businesses.

“I think some business owners definitely feel like it would reduce traffic to their front door if that street were closed,” Rhinehart said.

Downtown OK as is

Jay Detrick, the interim director of community development and planning for Bristol, Virginia, said he’s never heard the city discuss closing State Street, although he did say there were talks to do something of the sort on Piedmont Avenue 15 or 20 years ago.

Mack Chapman, economic development specialist for Bristol, Virginia, hasn’t heard any mention of closing State Street, either, but added that it wouldn’t entirely be a government decision.

“That would be a discussion among the business owners downtown,” Chapman said. “At the end of the day, we work for them, so it’s really whatever they would want.”

Closing just a couple blocks downtown is one idea Tom Anderson, economic development director for Bristol, Tennessee, has heard before, but it never got any traction, he said.

All in all, until there is a push for a more comprehensive approach to entertaining the concept, a speculative idea to drastically transform Bristol’s downtown, it is unlikely to go anywhere especially since the idea would involve collaboration between two cities in two different states.

Currently, many folks feel downtown is going to be just fine the way it is.

“I think [downtown has] a really good trajectory,” Anderson said. “As the second and third floors start to develop, and we get more people living downtown, that’s going to be the biggest thing that’s going to change everything.”

“The growth of downtown is definitely imminent,” Elliott said. “We can’t slow down with the momentum that we have, especially with things that are coming on the outside of downtown and how it will impact downtown for the better.”