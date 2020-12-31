Taco Riendo is ‘getting busier and busier,’ owner says after opening

“Nobody else in the area does them,” he said of the street tacos.

The menu also includes soups, tortas — sandwiches that are cooked a bit to make the bread crispy — and a salsa bar with seven or eight varieties to choose from, Reyes said. Once Taco Riendo receives its liquor license, which he said he expects to happen this week, the restaurant will also offer alcoholic drinks, he said.

Reyes said that the COVID-19 pandemic added a slew of logistical challenges to opening a new restaurant — delays in equipment deliveries, for example, and social distancing requirements that made the setup take longer.

“It usually takes a couple months” to launch a business like Taco Riendo, he said. “It took us six months.”

Now that the restaurant is up and running, he said, the 10 or so staff are staying busy with orders.

Many people seem to prefer ordering at the drive-thru for safety reasons during the pandemic, Reyes said. But during the lunch rush hour the other day, all eight of the restaurant’s available indoor tables were occupied, Reyes said. (The restaurant has 15 tables inside, he said, but is using only eight of them, spaced apart, as a safety precaution.)