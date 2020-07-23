BRISTOL, Tenn. — Authorities may never know who called in a fake shooting Tuesday in Sullivan County, a spokesman for the county Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting at a home on Broyles Lane. When they arrived, deputies learned the call was false and determined it was a case of “swatting,” which occurs when someone calls 911 to report an emergency at a property when no emergency has actually occurred. The call drew a large law enforcement response.

Investigators still did not learn the identity of the caller by Wednesday, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt.

“Depending on phone company records, we may never know,” Seabolt added.

Sullivan County 911 Director Virginia Smelser confirmed that Tuesday’s call was the first case of “swatting” in the county.

