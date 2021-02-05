SW Va. trailing NE Tenn. in COVID-19 vaccinations

“We continue to be plagued by a lack of consistency. Based on recent changes to the administration’s vaccination plan, doses will now be distributed based on a locality’s total population. While it may make sense on the surface, this strategy ignores the true need in our communities,” Pillion wrote. “Although most localities in Southwest Virginia have smaller populations than many others, we know based on our demographic data that our population is disproportionately older and at-risk. The new plan is blind to this reality and the greater need we have.”

The Northam administration has been widely criticized for its vaccination rollout. Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced steps to improve and, earlier this week, state Health Secretary Dr. Dan Carey tweeted about the state’s move from last in the nation to among the top 10 for vaccinations administered.

“This is the result of teamwork at all levels. On Saturday, Virginia surpassed 50,000 vaccinations in one day for the first time and we’re ramping up capacity for even more,” Carey tweeted.

On Thursday, Becker’s Hospital Review website showed that Virginia ranked 12th in the nation, with 67% of its vaccine allotment administered. Virginia has received 1.37 million doses and administered more than 922,000, according to the website that tracks data from the Centers for Disease Control.