SW Va. trailing NE Tenn. in COVID-19 vaccinations

Northeast Tennesseans are receiving their initial and second COVID-19 vaccinations at a much faster rate than their Southwest Virginia neighbors.
Through Tuesday, more than 86,000 vaccinations against the novel coronavirus have been administered across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, according to Ballad Health and that state’s Department of Health. Of those, more than 58,500 people have received the first dose and nearly 28,000 – 32.2% — have received both doses.
In Southwest Virginia, through Wednesday, about 45,500 total vaccinations have been administered across 10 counties and two cities. About 39,400 people received their first dose, but only 6,100, or 13.4%, received the second dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
However a one-day window from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3 appears to show a shift. More than 2,100 vaccinations were administered and, on that day, 31% of vaccinations were second dose, Virginia Department of Health figures show.
At least part of the disparity can be traced to Virginia’s policy to distribute vaccines based on population density — with sparsely populated areas receiving fewer doses. An area with 1% of the population receives 1% of the doses allocated to the state, which is presently 110,000 per week, state officials said.
Virginia Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, was critical of that policy in an email to constituents.
“We continue to be plagued by a lack of consistency. Based on recent changes to the administration’s vaccination plan, doses will now be distributed based on a locality’s total population. While it may make sense on the surface, this strategy ignores the true need in our communities,” Pillion wrote. “Although most localities in Southwest Virginia have smaller populations than many others, we know based on our demographic data that our population is disproportionately older and at-risk. The new plan is blind to this reality and the greater need we have.”
The Northam administration has been widely criticized for its vaccination rollout. Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced steps to improve and, earlier this week, state Health Secretary Dr. Dan Carey tweeted about the state’s move from last in the nation to among the top 10 for vaccinations administered.
“This is the result of teamwork at all levels. On Saturday, Virginia surpassed 50,000 vaccinations in one day for the first time and we’re ramping up capacity for even more,” Carey tweeted.
On Thursday, Becker’s Hospital Review website showed that Virginia ranked 12th in the nation, with 67% of its vaccine allotment administered. Virginia has received 1.37 million doses and administered more than 922,000, according to the website that tracks data from the Centers for Disease Control.
Tennessee ranked 22nd Thursday after administering more than 657,000 of its 1.04 million doses of vaccine, according to the Becker’s website.
Ballad Health reports more than 10% of the total population of its 21-county service area has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 3.5% are fully vaccinated.
