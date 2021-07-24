SW Va. school officials weigh whether to adopt mask policies

Local school officials in Southwest Virginia are waiting to decide whether to require students to wear masks this fall as schools reopen in August.

On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration issued guidance on COVID-19 prevention measures for the upcoming year, urging, but not requiring, continued masking in many circumstances. A statewide public health order that had mandated masking in schools ends this Sunday. As a result, local districts can implement their own policies “based on community level conditions and public health recommendations,” the administration said in a news release.

In the last couple of months, as more people were vaccinated, many preventive measures like wearing masks have been relaxed. But with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, most blamed on the delta variant and most in those who have not been vaccinated, there have been warnings about a fourth wave this fall and talk of again requiring masks and returning to other preventive restrictions.

With schools returning to face-to-face classes, local districts are deciding whether to require masks. No vaccine has been approved yet for children under 12, while some vaccines are available for older children.