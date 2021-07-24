SW Va. school officials weigh whether to adopt mask policies

Local school officials in Southwest Virginia are waiting to decide whether to require students to wear masks this fall as schools reopen in August.
On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration issued guidance on COVID-19 prevention measures for the upcoming year, urging, but not requiring, continued masking in many circumstances. A statewide public health order that had mandated masking in schools ends this Sunday. As a result, local districts can implement their own policies “based on community level conditions and public health recommendations,” the administration said in a news release.
In the last couple of months, as more people were vaccinated, many preventive measures like wearing masks have been relaxed. But with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, most blamed on the delta variant and most in those who have not been vaccinated, there have been warnings about a fourth wave this fall and talk of again requiring masks and returning to other preventive restrictions.
With schools returning to face-to-face classes, local districts are deciding whether to require masks. No vaccine has been approved yet for children under 12, while some vaccines are available for older children.
Virginia House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert said in a statement that the new guidance “passes the buck to local school divisions, will spark mass confusion, and will make it more difficult as our students return to the classroom this fall.”
Meanwhile, the Virginia Education Association, a union of teachers and school staff, called on school divisions to implement universal masking to help stop the spread of the virus, according to the Associated Press.
All of Virginia’s school divisions are required to provide in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year under a measure lawmakers passed earlier this year.
Bristol, Virginia school officials haven’t decided yet whether to require masks. Classes resume Aug. 19.
“We are currently surveying stakeholders for input on our masking procedures as we reopen this fall,” said Superintendent Keith Perrigan. “I would anticipate that our requirements will be less than the governor recommends.”
The city School Board is expected to make its final decision in early August.
If cases begin to climb in schools, safety is affected or operations are impacted, Perrigan said the district will increase mitigations.
“Thankfully, Bristol is currently having minimal impact from COVID-19,” Perrigan said. “We pray it stays that way as we head into August.”
In Wise County, the district plans to make a decision next week, according to Superintendent Greg Mullins.
“We carefully evaluate information from a number of sources, but local health data has been the primary driver of our decision-making process,” Mullins said.
Washington County school officials have also not yet made a decision, but the board is expected to discuss masks and other COVID-19 measures at its next meeting.
Masks will be recommended, but not required, for non-vaccinated individuals in Bristol, Tennessee, and Sullivan County schools.