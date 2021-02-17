SW Va. outpaces state in vaccinations, but pace has slowed

More than 65,000 vaccines have been administered across the region, or 4.6% of the 1.39 million doses administered statewide.

In January, Virginia began allocating vaccines based on population rather than demand. All three of this region’s health districts — Cumberland Plateau, LENOWISCO and Mount Rogers — combined comprise about 4% of Virginia’s total population, so this region now receive 4% of the vaccines available, or about 4,000 new doses per week.

“We’re giving all 4,000 each week, but we know we could be giving four to five times that each week with all our community partners,” Shelton said.

Even that may be cut back.

“We were told next week we might have a further reduction in vaccines,” Shelton said. “Their [state] concern is there were pockets of Virginia that got a slow start, so they want to make sure everyone in Virginia had an opportunity — in those first tiers of phases and now for the elderly and seniors — to try to get those essential workers vaccinated.

“We just finished our second doses for teachers last week and this week we’re getting second doses for other schools and day cares. We’re about a month ahead of some of the state on that,” Shelton said.