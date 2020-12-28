SW Va. mental health patients, law enforcement see marathon wait times on detention orders

The result, Clair says, is that patients are forced to wait it out in the emergency room for long periods of time.

The executive order also limits the placement of patients who are positive for COVID-19 in state-run psychiatric facilities. In a statement from Mount Rogers Community Services, which serves Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties, the CSB also noted that few private facilities will admit patients with positive COVID test results.

Earlier this week, officers with the Saltville Police Department took part in a nearly identical experience at Marion’s 33-hour event. The difference for the Saltville officers was that the patient they accompanied was positive for COVID-19.

Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett explained that mental health workers were unable to find a facility that would accommodate a patient with COVID-19, so after 32 hours, the patient was released.

“The end result was that she didn’t get the treatment or the care that she was there to get because of the COVID pandemic,” Puckett said.