SW Va. lawmakers oppose death penalty ban

The ban received heavy support from Democrats, who have argued that capital punishment can lead to wrongful executions and has disproportionately harmed racial minorities.

“The practice is fundamentally inequitable. It is inhumane. It is ineffective. And we know that in some cases, people on death row have been found innocent,” Northam said Feb. 3, praising the Senate’s 21-17 passage that day of a bill to enact the ban.

“I applaud every senator who cast a courageous vote today, and I look forward to signing this bill into law,” the governor said.

But most Republicans voted against that bill and an identical House bill, which passed 57-41 two days later. Pillion, Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, and Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, were among the no votes.

For Pillion, the decision hinged on parole, which he said he and others in his party wanted to ensure wouldn’t be an option for people serving life in prison for certain crimes.

“[In the Senate] we did offer an alternative that would have abolished the death penalty, that required a mandatory life sentence without parole for someone committing any type of aggravated murder, not just the murder of a police officer,” Pillion said. “And of course, that alternative proposal failed on a party-line vote.”