Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Washington County

Authorities recovered a handgun from inside the room, the release states.

Snapp said he was unable to make any statements regarding specifics of the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, the VSP will provide its findings to the county commonwealth’s attorney for review.

The major said he believes the officers were in danger.

“Based on what I was advised and the information I was given, I feel that the officers acted within the choice they had left to make,” Snapp said.

It wasn’t known Thursday night whether the individual was alone at the motel.

The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. State Police investigators were still in the process of locating and notifying next of kin.

No deputies were injured.

Snapp said the involved officer, who also had not been identified late Thursday, will be placed on leave until they are able to return to duty. As is typical, Snapp said the department will recommend counseling.