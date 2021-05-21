Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Washington County

BRISTOL, Va. — An officer-involved shooting at a Washington County motel led to one death Thursday morning, authorities said.
The name of the man who died in the shooting had not been released late Thursday.
Shortly after 10 a.m., the Bristol Virginia Police Department requested that deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office go to the Economy Inn on Lee Highway between Abingdon and Bristol in reference to a “protective order situation,” said WCSO Major Scott Snapp.
The Virginia State Police, which is investigating the shooting at the sheriff’s request, said a guest at the motel was suspected of being in violation of a protective order.
“When officers arrived, during their encounter, the situation changed to an officer-involved shooting,” said Snapp, who was later called to the scene.
State Police said when the deputies arrived at the man’s room, he consented to a search of both the room and his pickup truck. The searches resulted in the recovery of a firearm from the pickup truck and illegal drugs from the room, State Police said in a news release late Thursday.
While the man was being taken into custody, authorities said he reached under a mattress and pulled out a handgun. One of the deputies shot the man, the release states. Emergency medical crew members were called to the scene, but he died of his injuries, the VSP said.
Authorities recovered a handgun from inside the room, the release states.
Snapp said he was unable to make any statements regarding specifics of the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, the VSP will provide its findings to the county commonwealth’s attorney for review.
The major said he believes the officers were in danger.
“Based on what I was advised and the information I was given, I feel that the officers acted within the choice they had left to make,” Snapp said.
It wasn’t known Thursday night whether the individual was alone at the motel.
The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. State Police investigators were still in the process of locating and notifying next of kin.
No deputies were injured.
Snapp said the involved officer, who also had not been identified late Thursday, will be placed on leave until they are able to return to duty. As is typical, Snapp said the department will recommend counseling.
“It’s something that’s there,” he said. “It’s never going to go away. You can’t change anything that has been done. The officer will have to live with it for the reset of their life. Even if you made the right decision, you still have to live with it.”
Earlier this month, a Bristol Virginia police officer was charged with murder following an officer-involved shooting March 30, which also took place at a motel. Thursday’s shooting is the first involving a deputy during Blake Andis’ tenure as sheriff.