 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect caught in high-speed chase in Washington County, Va.
0 comments
breaking

Suspect caught in high-speed chase in Washington County, Va.

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: ABINGDON, Va. — Multiple law officials in Abingdon spent Sunday looking for a man who led police on a high-speed chase, leaving wrecked vehicles along the way.

At 10 p.m., the suspect was captured by police on Wiley Street in Abingdon in the basement of an abandoned house, said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Shepherd.

The sheriff’s office arrested Matthew Lucas Jones, 32, of Adams, Tennessee, and charged him with reckless driving, felony elude, attempted capital murder of two law enforcement officers, possession of Schedule I narcotics and being a fugitive of justice for being wanted on charges in Tennessee for vehicle theft, evading arrest, motor vehicle risk of injury and possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to sell.

ABINGDON, Va. — Multiple law enforcement officials in Abingdon are looking for a suspect who led police on a Sunday morning high-speed chase.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the suspect was driving a stolen Toyota from Nashville, Tennessee, and led police on a chase clocking as high as 93 mph on Sunday.

The suspect caused a couple of police cars to wreck, according to Andis.

The suspect ultimately abandoned the vehicle on Henry Street in Abingdon and presumably took off on foot near the Washington County Virginia Public Library in Abingdon, according to Andis.

Abingdon Police have since warned residents living in the area of the library — including Henry Street and Taylor Street — to stay indoors, and keep their cars and homes locked as the manhunt continues Sunday afternoon.

jtennis@bristonews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts