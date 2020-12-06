Suspect caught in high-speed chase in Washington County, Va.

UPDATE: ABINGDON, Va. — Multiple law officials in Abingdon spent Sunday looking for a man who led police on a high-speed chase, leaving wrecked vehicles along the way.

At 10 p.m., the suspect was captured by police on Wiley Street in Abingdon in the basement of an abandoned house, said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Shepherd.

The sheriff’s office arrested Matthew Lucas Jones, 32, of Adams, Tennessee, and charged him with reckless driving, felony elude, attempted capital murder of two law enforcement officers, possession of Schedule I narcotics and being a fugitive of justice for being wanted on charges in Tennessee for vehicle theft, evading arrest, motor vehicle risk of injury and possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to sell.

ABINGDON, Va. — Multiple law enforcement officials in Abingdon are looking for a suspect who led police on a Sunday morning high-speed chase.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the suspect was driving a stolen Toyota from Nashville, Tennessee, and led police on a chase clocking as high as 93 mph on Sunday.

The suspect caused a couple of police cars to wreck, according to Andis.