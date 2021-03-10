 Skip to main content
Suspect at center of manhunt pleads guilty to fatal shooting
Suspect at center of manhunt pleads guilty to fatal shooting

Johnny F. Royston Jr.

Johnny F. Royston Jr. appears in Sullivan County General Sessions Court on July 18, 2017. Royston pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

 David Crigger | Bristol Herald Courier

A Sullivan County man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his roommate in 2017.

Johnny Royston Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to Assistant District Attorney Mike Filetti, who handled the case.

On July 8, 2017, Royston shot 44-year-old Rowdy Yates, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 500 block of Eaton Private Drive, just outside the Bristol city limits.

Authorities said earlier that Royston believed that Yates stole some items from him.

Before his capture, Royston led police on a 70-hour manhunt across the region.

Royston also pleaded guilty to charges in other cases, including evading arrest, tampering with evidence, having contraband in a penal facility and attempted possession of methamphetamine for sale or delivery, for which he received 25 years of probation, Filetti said.

