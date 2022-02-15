Survey details health issues blamed on landfill emissions

A new survey shows more than 600 people in about 250 Twin City households reported suffering an array of symptoms blamed on emissions from the Bristol Virginia landfill.

The survey results, released Tuesday, were compiled during October and November of 2021 by the organizers of HOPE for Bristol, a local citizens group. It included residents in both Virginia and Tennessee, some living up to five miles from the city’s quarry landfill on Shakesville Road.

Strong, pungent odors from the landfill have been a point of contention for more than a year and continue to plague Twin City residents. Thus far the city has spent more than $3 million to address some of the issues and its consultants are currently developing additional projects to try and corral the fugitive odors and their root causes.

The most consistently reported symptoms, charted by individuals, were burning or irritation of eyes, nose and throat – which were generally reported by about 80% of respondents whether close to or up to five miles away from the landfill, according to the report.

Also widely reported were sinus congestion (70%-72%), headaches or migraine headaches (66%-68%), fatigue (64%-66%) impacted sleep (61%-65%), nausea and vomiting (54%-56%). Percentages only varied about three percentage points among all respondents, regardless of their proximity to the landfill, according to the survey.

Others symptoms were reported by less than 50% of respondents, including respiratory issues, confusion, anxiety, dizziness, depression, rapid or irregular heartbeat, nosebleeds, tremors or shaking.

The survey also reported symptoms by household with more than 90% of households reporting someone living there suffered burning or irritation of eyes, nose or throat. About 87% of households reported headaches or migraine headaches. About 80%-82% reported sinus congestion, 77%-79% reported fatigue, 73%-77% reported impacted sleep and 73%-76% reported nausea or vomiting.

More than 90% of households reported experiencing four or more symptoms on a regular basis.

The group developed its list of potential symptoms “based on anecdotal reports in the community and personal experience of their own symptoms when exposed to emissions from the Bristol Virginia landfill,” according to the survey report. They also relied on other sources including public health assessments from other landfills and published studies on landfill health effects and then circulated the surveys within its membership, neighborhoods and through its social media platforms.

Seventy-three percent of residents who responded live in Tennessee and 27% live in Virginia, according to the report. More than a third of respondents, 35%, were between the ages of 19 and 45 while 32% were age 18 and under and 26% were between the ages of 46 and 65.

More than half of respondents said they experienced “strong odors” and their home every day while 41% said they experienced those odors between three and five times per week.

Air sampling by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and a private firm hired by the city of Tennessee, revealed the presence of hydrogen sulfide, ammonia and volatile organic compounds, but not at levels considered harmful to human health.

The EPA was expected to conduct another round of air monitoring, but said they would not disclose where or when those samples would be collected.

The city was previously cited by DEQ for issues in reporting well temperatures, oxygen concentration levels and its gas utility flare and by BVU for benzene emissions into wastewater coming from the landfill.

Craig Benson, a nationally recognized landfill expert, recently told the City Council it could take more than a year to resolve the city’s landfill issues.

