Supervisors to buy ambulances with CARES funding

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County is slated to use $787,205 to buy four ambulances with money coming from the federal CARES Act.

The CARES funding, tied to the county’s financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, must be used and the ambulances delivered by the end of the year, County Administrator Jason Berry said at Tuesday’s Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting.

In all, Berry said, $1.5 million has been distributed in CARES Act funding across the county, and more money is available for small businesses in the second round of funding.

In other business on Tuesday, the board passed a motion to allow campaign materials to be distributed at the voter registrar’s office during times of absentee in-person voting prior to the upcoming presidential election in November.

Yet, according to County Attorney Lucy Phillips, those campaign materials cannot be distributed within 40 feet of the entrance of the county office building, where voting is slated.

In a comment, Supervisor Phillip McCall said he wished that all “political people” could be banned from polling places. He said campaign ads at polls should be unnecessary and argued that if you don’t know who you’re going to vote for when you get to the polls, then you should not vote.

The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center has been designated a temporary early voting polling place. But, Phillips said, it will be up to the center’s administrators to decide whether campaign signs can be put on the center’s grounds during voting times in late October.