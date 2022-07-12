Supervisors: Roundabout is not an option

Washington County’s Board of Supervisors urged the Virginia Department of Transpiration on Tuesday to consider an alternative to a roundabout at the junction of U.S. 58 and U.S. 11 in Abingdon.

The board passed a motion in favor of realigning those two major highways at the busy junction near I-81’s Exit 19.

Supervisor Dwayne Ball said his constituents do not want a roundabout.

Board Chairman Saul Hernandez said the board had studied this intersection for years and a roundabout should not be an option.

In other business, the board approved rezoning land near the Russell County border on U.S. 19/58-A (Porterfield Highway) for a pet crematory and human crematory at a six-acre site affiliated with Frost Funeral Home.

“We need this to grow our business,” Jack Frost, who represented the funeral home at the meeting, said.

At this time, Frost’s pet crematory is in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Supervisor Randy Pennington made the motion to approve the crematory, seconded by Vice Chairman Mike Rush, who said, “Jack Frost is a man of character.”