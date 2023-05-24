ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to deny paying any claim for damages involving the actions of a former county deputy last year in California.

A claim for damages has been filed on behalf of the estates of three members of the Winek family, according to County Attorney Lucy Phillips.

The Breit Biniazan law firm, on behalf of the estates of the three members of the Winek family, who media reports indicate were killed by Austin Lee Edwards, has notified county officials of a claim for “damages in an unspecified amount for negligence, gross negligence, wrongful death, survival and other damages resulting from this incident.”

The notice of claim includes the statement, “Mr. Edwards was employed by the Washington County Sherriff’s (sic) Office as an officer at the time of this incident.”

Edwards died in November during a shootout with police in Riverside, California.

Virginia law and Board of Supervisors bylaws require the board to review any claim made against the county and determine whether to pay it or any portion of it.

Edwards was not an employee of Washington County government, Phillips said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is a separate entity with hiring and management of its employees conducted independently of the county government, according to Phillips.

Phillips said there was no “factual basis” to establish a relationship between the county and Edwards.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Phillips expressed condolences to the family. Still, she said Edwards acted entirely out of the scope of his employment with the sheriff’s office.

The county is a completely separate entity from the sheriff, Phillips repeated.

Supervisor Randy Pennington made the motion to deny the claim, seconded by Charlie Hargis.

No member of the board spoke prior to the vote.

Yet Rex Carter spoke on the matter during public comments. Carter is currently in the running to replace Sheriff Blake Andis in the upcoming election in November.

Edwards, a former Virginia State Police trooper, was hired last year during Andis term.

Carter expressed concern for the potential $100 million lawsuit and what may or may not be covered by insurance — if the county is found responsible.