Supervisors grant rodeo special-exemption permit

ABINGDON, Va. — Brad Nelms won a special-exception permit at Tuesday’s Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting to host the “Rodeo in the Valley” series this summer off Reedy Creek Road.

Nelms, 42, a rodeo producer, had been turned down for the permit at two meetings two weeks ago. Subsequently, Nelms made a last-minute change on May 28-29 to host his first rodeo in the series at the Russell County Fairgrounds — instead of the proposed site in Washington County owned by Mike Anderson.

At previous meetings, the supervisors stalled on granting a permit due to deed restrictions on Anderson’s property that did not include rodeos as a permitted use.

But those restrictions are no longer valid now that all adjacent landowners have signed an agreement allowing rodeos on the site, said the county’s zoning official, Stephen Richardson.

“In our minds, the deed restriction has been met. It’s no longer relevant to the discussion,” said Richardson.

On Tuesday, the supervisors met in conjunction with the Washington County Planning Commission, which also voted unanimously to approve the permit.

Still, a couple of people spoke against the rodeo or expressed concern about issues during Tuesday’s public hearing.

