 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supervisors grant rodeo special-exemption permit
0 comments
featured
Washington County Board of Supervisors

Supervisors grant rodeo special-exemption permit

{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — Brad Nelms won a special-exception permit at Tuesday’s Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting to host the “Rodeo in the Valley” series this summer off Reedy Creek Road.

Nelms, 42, a rodeo producer, had been turned down for the permit at two meetings two weeks ago. Subsequently, Nelms made a last-minute change on May 28-29 to host his first rodeo in the series at the Russell County Fairgrounds — instead of the proposed site in Washington County owned by Mike Anderson.

At previous meetings, the supervisors stalled on granting a permit due to deed restrictions on Anderson’s property that did not include rodeos as a permitted use.

But those restrictions are no longer valid now that all adjacent landowners have signed an agreement allowing rodeos on the site, said the county’s zoning official, Stephen Richardson.

“In our minds, the deed restriction has been met. It’s no longer relevant to the discussion,” said Richardson.

On Tuesday, the supervisors met in conjunction with the Washington County Planning Commission, which also voted unanimously to approve the permit.

Still, a couple of people spoke against the rodeo or expressed concern about issues during Tuesday’s public hearing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I’m not against the rodeo. What I was against was the traffic,” said Chris Blevins, who lives on Musick Drive near the Reedy Creek Road entrance to the rodeo site.

Supervisor Saul Hernandez made the motion to approve the permit. Supervisor Mike Rush seconded the motion.

The permit was granted with a list of conditions that included:

» An entrance off Rocky Hill Road shall be deemed the main entrance, though the Reedy Creek Road entrance can also be used.

» No alcohol will be allowed on the site, and coolers will be inspected.

» Rodeos or other events are allowed eight months of the year.

» No motorized events are allowed on the site.

» No fireworks are allowed.

» Dust should be controlled by water or other means.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDUCATION BEAT: A Blue Circle promise
Latest Headlines

EDUCATION BEAT: A Blue Circle promise

I whispered to Mike Marshall, “Someday I’m gonna write about you, my friend.” Someday has come. The owner of Bristol’s Blue Circle Restaurant was dying of brain cancer. His dear wife, June, and their beloved daughter, Anna, stayed close by his side until the end.

+3
Woman who recovered from COVID-19 counted days until her vaccination
Latest Headlines

Woman who recovered from COVID-19 counted days until her vaccination

After recovering from a bout with COVID-19 that landed her in the hospital, Lorie Stevens counted the days until she could be vaccinated against the virus. Stevens, 37, was the first to arrive Wednesday at a midday Mount Rogers Health District mobile clinic at the Coomes Recreation Center in Abingdon, where she received her initial injection of the Pfizer vaccine.

Latest Headlines

More air samples tie odors, chemicals to Bristol landfill gas leak

As Bristol, Virginia officials and city consultants continue making repairs to the city’s landfill, they’ve been taking more air samples at a problematic gas leak at the site — and the results offer new evidence connecting the landfill’s emissions to area residents’ complaints of air pollution and bad odors.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts