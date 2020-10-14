Supervisors end property tax forms, hire firm to handle courthouse plans

ABINGDON, Va. — Following a public hearing at Tuesday’s meeting, the Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed to end using the required annual personal property declaration forms.

Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, saying these forms were costly as well as unnecessary because the information can be found elsewhere.

These forms apply to automobiles, as well as recreational vehicles such as trailers and boats.

In other business on Tuesday, the board:

- Approved the sale of the County Treasurer’s building, 174 E. Main St., in Abingdon for $400,000 to Old Hemlock Properties so that the historic structure can become an upscale restaurant, tentatively called “The Judge’s Chambers.” The restaurant is slated to be operated in association with The Tavern, another high-end restaurant on Main Street.

- Agreed to hire the firm Skanska for $42,000 to pay for phase one consultation services to oversee the reconstruction of the Washington County Courthouse. This consulting firm recently worked on the reconstruction of the Buchanan County Courthouse in Grundy, Virginia.