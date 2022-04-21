Supervisors discuss courthouse cost overages

Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Saul Hernandez wants the public to know why a courthouse renovation project has increased by $9 million or 47% of its original budget.

“I’m not real happy about it,” Hernandez said at Thursday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. “There’s just not enough dollars to go around.”

The longtime plan to renovate the Washington County Courthouse has mushroomed to about $28 million, which is about $9 million more than what had been planned to spend on the project.

“We want to make sure the people understand that this is material cost and labor costs,” Hernandez said. “Costs are out of our control.”

The time to act is now, Supervisor Randy Pennington said.

“No one here wanted this to be $30 million,” Pennington said. “But I don’t think things are going to get any cheaper.”

Still, Pennington said the supervisors anticipated no tax increases to fund the courthouse project overage.

County Administrator Jason Berry suggested the board could use a mix of funding options to make up the difference. That would include the carryover revenues from this year’s budget plus borrowing from the county’s reserves.

Looking at money available already, Berry whittled the cost gap to about $6.6 million. And while part of Berry’s funding plan is to borrow from the county’s reserve funds, that step was not going to be necessary for about two years, Berry said.

The supervisors debated a couple of related issues Thursday, like whether to spend $160,000 on an elevator to reach the fourth floor of the courthouse.Yet, ultimately, the board left the decision on how much to spend – and how – to be decided at its regular Tuesday, April 26 meeting.

“Our objective is to make a product that lasts for 20 to 30 years,” Vice Chairman Mike Rush said. “The responsibility for us, it’s in our face right now.”

