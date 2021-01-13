Supervisors discuss cost of roundabout project

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors kept its organizational meeting simple on Tuesday night.

Largely, the board approved returning members for the same committees that they served on last year.

Additionally, the board approved retaining Dwayne Ball as its chairman and Randy Pennington as vice chairman.

Also on Tuesday, during board member reports, Supervisor Mike Rush questioned the cost of an Abingdon road project that could cost $8 million,

That project would unite U.S. Highway 11 with U.S. Highway 58 by building a roundabout that is, as Rush put it, “overengineered to the point that it won’t get done” and would cost too much.

Ball called it a project “that nobody wants.”

The board took no action on the road project, which has been favored by officials of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

U.S. 58 connects Scott County to Grayson County in Washington County while U.S. 11 connects Smyth County to Sullivan County, Tennessee.