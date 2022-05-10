Supervisors deny permit for events at 100-year-old barn

The Washington County Board of Supervisors denied a special exception permit Tuesday to allow a multiuse events barn to open on rural Osceola Road between Abingdon and Damascus.

Elizabeth Gardner had proposed using the century-old dairy barn made of wormy chestnut wood as an event space that would be open for parties with music, as well as classes.

Several people — not from the neighborhood at the corner of Saturn Drive — praised Gardner during a public hearing, largely for her previous success in expanding the business at the Abingdon Vineyards at Alvarado. Gardner moved to the Washington County area about four years ago following a career in California.

Yet a few neighbors expressed concerns about noise and increased traffic on the road.

Neighbor Jean Durham said 99% of the neighbors had been “hostile” against this barn.

“We don’t want to change the neighborhood, or our way of life,” she said.

Supervisor Phillip McCall said the views of neighbors swayed his opinion and inspired him to make a motion to deny the request.

“Everybody else is two miles away, five miles away or lives in Abingdon,” McCall said. “That’s what I base a lot of my decisions on.”

The board voted 4-2 to deny the permit with Supervisor Mike Rush abstaining from voting and from any discussion of the matter, due to a conflict with Gardner having hired his band, Phantom, to play at an event.

