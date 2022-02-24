Superintendent pleased with proposed state funding formula

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee School Superintendent Annette Tudor said she is pleased the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISA) presented by Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn on Thursday accounts for the needs of students first.

“What I like a lot about this funding model is the recognition that it really does cost more to educate some students than others,” Tutor said. “It doesn’t cost the same to educate all students. Students have significant needs for a variety of reasons, or some schools have more needs for a variety of reasons than another school would have.”

Tudor also said she is glad to see input she and her fellow Tennessee school superintendents gave during numerous work sessions together is reflected in the act.

“They really did listen to that feedback based on what I’m seeing and what I heard in the press conference today. So that’s encouraging,” she said.

During the press conference announcing the TISA, Gov. Lee said that unlike the current Basic Education Program (BEP), the entirety of TISA fits in a single folder. For Tudor, the simplification and transparency of the school funding formula proposed in the TISA is essential, not just for school staff, but also as a way for parents to understand how their kids’ education is being funded.

“I think it’s simple for folks to understand,” she said. The BEP is way, way too complicated to understand, and it was hard to really even figure out how much are we spending per student. How much does it cost to provide those services? This should really make that much easier to do.”

Another aspect of TISA that Tudor believes will have a significant impact on Bristol, Tennesee schools is the funding TISA assigns to salaries, which would allow schools in Tennessee to offer individuals such as teachers, nurses, counselors and principals an appropriate wage, as well as give them the recognition they deserve for their work.

“We’re all trying to come up with strategies to recruit teachers to the profession, number one, but then once we have them here, retain them, and obviously compensation is a huge part of that,” Tudor said. “I think that the additional dollars that the state is investing in compensation and salaries for teachers will certainly help to recognize that hard work and elevate the notoriety, the respect that our teachers deserve.”

The TISA still has a lot of steps to go through including several committees, the Tennessee House, and the Senate before it can be signed into law. However, Tudor believes she and her fellow superintendents cannot let their guard down. She said she will continue to advocate TISA to local officials about the different aspects of the act she believes are important to the Bristol, Tennessee community.

“Our jobs as superintendents across the state is to continue to follow this and ensure that we’re reaching out to our local legislators to advocate for the things that we think are most important in the bill so that they don’t get pulled,” Tudor said. “So, I don’t think the work is done by any means.”

