SunCoke to invest $50 million in Buchanan operation

“SunCoke has been operating the Jewell Coke plant for more than 60 years, and we are happy to continue the good relationship we have had with state and local officials,” said Mike Rippey, president and CEO of SunCoke Energy. “We are thankful to the Commonwealth of Virginia for providing the VIP grant. As SunCoke works through its customer contracts and prepares to enter into the foundry coke market, Jewell Coke was the ideal facility for the deployment of capital for refurbishment and upgrade of ovens over the next three years.”

The announcement provides some stability for the region, according to state Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell.

“This investment could not have come at a better time for Buchanan County and the coalfields,” Morefield said. “The Jewell Coke plant is a significant economic driver for the coalfields of Virginia and southern West Virginia with nearly one million tons of coal coming from mining operations in those areas each year. We are delighted that SunCoke is committed to our region and the investment to diversify in the foundry coke market will help ensure the plant will be in operation for many years to come.”