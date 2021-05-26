SunCoke to invest $50 million in Buchanan operation

SunCoke Energy plans to invest $50 million to upgrade its production facility in Buchanan County, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
The state competed with Ohio for this project, according to a news release, which will retain about 100 jobs. SunCoke Energy is a publicly traded firm and a producer of high-quality coke for blast furnace steel production.
“SunCoke Energy has thrived in Southwest Virginia for more than half a century and this major investment will ensure the company’s longevity in our commonwealth for decades to come,” Northam said. “This project is an important win for Buchanan County, providing a much-needed boost to the coalfields’ economy and serving as a strong vote of confidence in the region and its skilled workforce.”
SunCoke Energy Inc. supplies high-quality coke to the integrated steel, utilizing an innovative heat-recovery coke-making technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. The company also provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. It has facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Buchanan County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Northam approved a performance-based grant of $1.2 million from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies, the release states.
“SunCoke has been operating the Jewell Coke plant for more than 60 years, and we are happy to continue the good relationship we have had with state and local officials,” said Mike Rippey, president and CEO of SunCoke Energy. “We are thankful to the Commonwealth of Virginia for providing the VIP grant. As SunCoke works through its customer contracts and prepares to enter into the foundry coke market, Jewell Coke was the ideal facility for the deployment of capital for refurbishment and upgrade of ovens over the next three years.”
The announcement provides some stability for the region, according to state Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell.
“This investment could not have come at a better time for Buchanan County and the coalfields,” Morefield said. “The Jewell Coke plant is a significant economic driver for the coalfields of Virginia and southern West Virginia with nearly one million tons of coal coming from mining operations in those areas each year. We are delighted that SunCoke is committed to our region and the investment to diversify in the foundry coke market will help ensure the plant will be in operation for many years to come.”