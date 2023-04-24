BRISTOL, Va. — This summer a jury is scheduled to consider the merits of a lawsuit between the founders of Dharma Pharmaceuticals and Par Ventures, its former landlord at the Bristol Mall.

In a complaint filed Oct. 27, 2021, Dharma’s former owners claim they are owed more than $7 million in relocation expenses for having to move out of the former Bristol Mall in 2021, after operating there less than a year.

Its founders include Jack Page, Michael Johnson and Shanna Berry.

In its response to the complaint, attorneys for Par Ventures say Dharma is “overreaching.”

The trial scheduled to begin July 31 in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court with Judge Sage B. Johnson presiding, and is expected to last a week, court documents show. It was previously expected to occur in April.

The mall site is now being developed for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project, which is expected to open in 2024.

Dharma was formed in May 2018 and in December 2018 became Virginia’s first state-licensed pharmaceutical processor of medical cannabis.

Clyde Stacy, president of Par Ventures, a partner in the Bristol Casino and the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, initially invested in Dharma in 2019, through a limited liability company, Gate City Investments LLC.

Par Ventures later sold its interest in Dharma but, in April 2019, leased them 53,630 square feet in the mall’s former J.C. Penney and Eckerd Drugs spaces, according to the complaint.

City records show that same month Dharma sought and received a special exception from the city to operate in the mall location.

The lease gave Par Ventures the option to terminate the lease “at its convenience” but was then obligated to “pay all the costs of Dharma’s move from the Bristol Mall property to another location” including “all costs associated with preparing the alternative location,” the complaint states.

Dharma’s owners then “expended millions of dollars” to build out the space, acquire and install equipment, construct climate controlled marijuana grow rooms, public spaces, install security and other improvements, according to the complaint.

On June 16, 2020, Par Ventures notified Dharma it planned to terminate its lease, the complaint shows.

In July 2020 the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a Dharma request to relocate into a vacant building near the intersection of U.S. 11E and Watauga Road.

Also in 2020, Merida Capital Partners, announced it had become the “largest investor” in Dharma, but it appears nowhere in the complaint.

Dharma formally opened to the public in the mall on Oct. 19, 2020, but completed relocating its operation in May 2021, according to the complaint.

“At great expense and under constant time pressure from Par Ventures, Dharma moved its operations, including hundreds of carefully cultivated, growing marijuana plants to a new location in Washington County,” according to the complaint.

Dharma claims it incurred $7.38 million in relocation expenses.

City records show that prior to leasing space in the mall – in December 2018 and again in March 2019 -- Dharma sought but failed to have the Virginia Board of Pharmacy approve it moving to another site.

The first request was to an unnamed building and the second was to a vacant lot, adjacent to the mall property, at 470 Gate City Hwy. In both cases, the reason was the effort to establish the casino project in the former mall.

In March 2019 Par Ventures asked to city to allow it to construct a new building on the 1.1-acre Gate City Highway tract and establish Dharma’s operation there.

The city approved the potential change but it was again rejected by the Board of Pharmacy on March 26, 2019, a combination of city and board records show.

The plaintiffs claim that Par Ventures considered Dharma a “hindrance to its bigger and more lucrative project” – the casino.

The Dharma situation played out near simultaneously with Bristol landing Virginia’s first licensed casino.

Clyde Stacy acquired the mall property in early 2018 and initially marketed it as a potential industrial or manufacturing site but those efforts drew scant interest, Stacy previously told this newspaper.

In September 2018, casino proponent Jim McGlothlin and partner Stacy jointly announced their desire to establish a casino at the former mall.

Doing so meant changing state law. So during the winters of 2019 and 2020 the General Assembly wrangled with the casino issue. State lawmakers ultimately agreed in spring 2020 to permit casinos in five cities including Bristol, if local voters approved at the polls.

Bristol’s vote occurred in November 2020 – amid the global pandemic - with city residents overwhelmingly approving the casino.

In May 2021, Par Ventures conveyed the entire mall property to a holding company so work could begin on the temporary casino, which opened in July 2022, according to the complaint.

In addition to money, the lawsuit asks the court to declare that deed of contribution violated state code, since there was a dispute over reimbursement at the time it was entered into.