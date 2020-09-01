Summer meal program participation increased dramatically for Sullivan County and Bristol Virginia schools

Both Sullivan County Schools and Bristol Virginia Public Schools dramatically increased the number of meals they served this summer, while Bristol Tennessee City Schools didn’t see any real increase in its summer meal distribution, according to school nutrition directors.

Sullivan County’s summer meal program, which ran from June 2 through July 16, provided more than 160,000 meals to local kids — a big increase over last year, when a little more than 3,000 meals were served.

Amber Anderson, child nutrition coordinator for Sullivan County Schools, said that increase wasn’t even as high as her team was expecting.

“That was less than what we had been preparing in the springtime,” Anderson said. “So we were prepared for higher numbers but are 100% pleased with what we did and grateful to be able to contribute that to the community. … We didn’t run into any shortages.”

Several of the program’s normal rules were waived to make logistics easier during the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson said.

“With the pandemic waivers, we were able to serve breakfast and lunch together, and we were able to serve more than one day’s worth of meals at a time,” she said. “That was new for this summer. ... We could still serve both [breakfast and lunch] before the pandemic, but it had to be at separate times.”

Anderson said that a little more than 50% of the county’s kids qualify for free and reduced-price school meals. Like the summer meal programs in Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee schools, the county school system’s summer meal program serves any child younger than 18, regardless of where they live.