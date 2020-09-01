Summer meal program participation increased dramatically for Sullivan County and Bristol Virginia schools

Both Sullivan County Schools and Bristol Virginia Public Schools dramatically increased the number of meals they served this summer, while Bristol Tennessee City Schools didn’t see any real increase in its summer meal distribution, according to school nutrition directors.
Sullivan County’s summer meal program, which ran from June 2 through July 16, provided more than 160,000 meals to local kids — a big increase over last year, when a little more than 3,000 meals were served.
Amber Anderson, child nutrition coordinator for Sullivan County Schools, said that increase wasn’t even as high as her team was expecting.
“That was less than what we had been preparing in the springtime,” Anderson said. “So we were prepared for higher numbers but are 100% pleased with what we did and grateful to be able to contribute that to the community. … We didn’t run into any shortages.”
Several of the program’s normal rules were waived to make logistics easier during the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson said.
“With the pandemic waivers, we were able to serve breakfast and lunch together, and we were able to serve more than one day’s worth of meals at a time,” she said. “That was new for this summer. ... We could still serve both [breakfast and lunch] before the pandemic, but it had to be at separate times.”
Anderson said that a little more than 50% of the county’s kids qualify for free and reduced-price school meals. Like the summer meal programs in Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee schools, the county school system’s summer meal program serves any child younger than 18, regardless of where they live.
While parents normally have to take their kids when picking up meals from Sullivan County’s summer meal distribution sites, that rule was also waived this summer, Anderson said. She said the program operated like a drive-thru restaurant, with cars driving by or people walking up to get their meals and leave.
“It would kind of come in waves,” Anderson said. “There would be times when you had some backup of cars, but the cafeteria staff and teachers and school volunteers [involved in the program] ... really helped us get those meals to the vehicles quickly so that people wouldn’t have to wait in line long.”
Bristol Tennessee City Schools didn’t report any major changes to its summer feeding program. Jennifer Burleson, school nutrition director, said BTCS distributed 35,246 meals at its 10 pickup sites in the community — a number Burleson said was pretty standard. She added that, apart from some extra cleaning protocols, the program’s logistics also stayed the same.
“We really didn’t think [demand] would be huge because, once the semester [closes], you … ordinarily have families who travel. … It was not the emergency meals program we had during the end of the semester. … We did more than 98,000 meals between March 23 and May 22,” Burleson said.
But on the other side of the state line, Bristol Virginia Public Schools saw astronomical growth in its 2020 summer meal distributions.
In summer 2019, between the end of May and the end of July, the program provided 14,750 meals to area kids, said Kathy Hicks, the school system’s director of school nutrition.
This year, Hicks said the summer meal program kicked in on March 17, as soon as the pandemic triggered the closing of the school system’s buildings. Between then and July 29, BVPS served 155,580 meals. More than 70,000 of those meals were served during the program’s standard time frame of late May through late July, she calculated — a roughly 375% increase over last year.
“That was quite an accomplishment,” Hicks said. “It was quite an undertaking to coordinate.”
Hicks said she thought a big logistical change was behind the increased participation. In the past, BVPS has given out meals at designated schools and other community locations. This year, because of the pandemic, the school system delivered the meals by bus to neighborhood pickup sites and individual homes.
“More people are willing to participate if you deliver because it’s more convenient for them,” Hicks said.
Using that delivery model, staff were eventually able to deliver 10 meals per kid, five breakfasts and five lunches, once a week. She said it was “very challenging” to make sure the program had enough drivers and staff during the summer and to make sure the meals they delivered had a longer shelf life than the ones the program typically used.
But Hicks said she was “very pleased with how hard everyone worked” to prepare and deliver those meals.
“We made it happen,” she said. “We have to take care of the kids. That’s the important part.”
