Summer COVID surge leads to 25 deaths in the past week

Area deaths due to COVID-19 rose 66% during the past week while the number of new cases rose 31.5% across the region, which remains in the grips of a summer surge.

With 25 COVID deaths during the past week, more than 70 residents of this region have succumbed to the virus or COVID-related complications during the month of August – the most in one month since early spring.

Health agency figures show 13 new deaths across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, more than doubling last week’s total of six and a dozen more deaths in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, compared to nine the prior week.

There have been 563 regional COVID deaths since March 1 and more than 4,800 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Ballad Health System on Friday reported treating 154 inpatients for COVID-19, down from 179 on Thursday, including 20 in intensive care units with 10 on ventilators. Four children are being treated at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control report that all counties of Northeast Tennessee, except Johnson, have high rates of community transmission. Additionally, all counties and cities of Southwest Virginia, except Buchanan also have high levels, meaning masks are recommended, regardless of vaccination status, according to the agency.

Southwest Virginia’s LENOWISCO health district is one of two statewide in surge mode although its seven-day testing positivity average is a cumulative 27%, which is lower than the regional average of 30%. Virginia’s statewide average is 21.5%, while the Cumberland Plateau District remains at 34.5% and Mount Rogers district is at 32%.

New cases rose 12.7% in Southwest Virginia, compared to the prior week, according to VDH.

Tazewell County remains hard-hit, with three deaths this week following four deaths last week. The county’s testing average is 47.4%, meaning nearly one of every two people tested is positive for the virus. The city of Bristol’s seven-day average if 41.4% as the city reported 68 new cases over the past week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“While case levels remain high, cases have begun to decline statewide,” according to analysis from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute, released Friday. “Twenty-eight of Virginia's 35 health districts are in declining trajectories, while only four are in growth trajectories. Alternative indicators (wastewater, urgent care visits) also suggest cases have plateaued or are declining.”

Both the Mount Rogers and New River districts are classified as “slow growth” mode, according to the analysis.

University of Virginia modeling for the greater Bristol-Kingsport MSA and Southwest Virginia forecasts a slow decline in cases over the next three months with the potential for another holiday surge.

New cases rose 42% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties from Aug. 14-20, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Hawkins County has been especially hard hit with new cases more than doubling compared to the prior week, with a high level of transmission and two new deaths. Rural Unicoi County also reported its new case total more than doubled last week.

Sullivan County remains the leader with 940 new cases, a positivity rate of 34.9% based on 275 daily tests. The county saw an average of 120 new cases per day over the past two weeks, compared to 85 per day over the prior two weeks, according to TDH.