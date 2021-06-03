Sullivan to host vaccine clinics at area schools

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone 12 years and older at schools over the next few weeks, the department said in a statement.

At each clinic, the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available to anyone who is 12 and older. People who are 18 and older can also opt for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinics are open to the public, and no appointments are needed. Those who are younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Consent forms can be printed in advance at www.sullivanhealth.org/vaccines and will also be available at the clinics.

The clinics will take place at the following locations and times:

Tennessee High School, Bristol, first doses, June 7-8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; second doses, June 28-29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sullivan Central High School, Blountville, first doses, June 9-10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; second doses, June 30 and July1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ross N. Robinson Middle School, Kingsport, first doses, today, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; second doses, June 23-24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.