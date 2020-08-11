You have permission to edit this article.
Sullivan school board's meeting will be open to public
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Board of Education will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Sullivan Central High School’s gymnasium. It will be the board’s first public meeting in months, and public comments will be allowed.

“Masks are recommended and social distancing will be practiced,” according to the news release about the meeting.

Those who want to speak during the public comment period need to fill out Form 1.404.F1 Public Comments before the meeting begins. The form can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B1LP1qw9Y6X_djAzMWdidFEwbUU/view, and there will be a sign-in sheet at the meeting.

The school board will have its monthly work session at 4:30 p.m. the same day in the Central High library.

