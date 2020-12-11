Sullivan school board unanimously OKs early retirement incentive

He said that the consolidation Sullivan County’s school system is currently undergoing, combining eight schools into three, presents an opportunity to rethink staffing numbers and salaries.

If 50 teachers retire at the end of the current school year with a $15,000 retirement incentive, and if the school system replaces just half of them, he said, Sullivan County Schools would have roughly $1 million more to pay its teachers. That amount would grow to $1.8 million worth of savings in future years once the $15,000 bonuses have been taken care of, Jones said.

“It’s not a way to get people out, but it’s a way to right-size the staff numbers that we need,” he said.

Jones said that teachers are just the first employee group to get some salary help. The board’s long-range plan is to make every staff member’s salary more competitive, he said.

Board member Mary Rouse said that while she personally knows the pain that school consolidation can cause, she supported the measure as a way to “be able to recognize our teachers as the professionals that they are.”

Member Matthew Spivey praised the measure, but stressed that people should also pressure state officials to push for better school funding.

“The state needs to be paying more of their share, too,” Spivey said. “We’re going to try to do everything we can, but we can also try to put pressure on our state representatives … to help pay teachers what they deserve.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.