Sullivan school board unanimously OKs early retirement incentive

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — In a move to free up more money for raising teacher salaries, the Sullivan County Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a plan to give veteran county teachers $15,000 apiece for retiring early.
Randall Jones, chairman of the board who spearheaded the proposal, said the new “certified employee retirement incentive plan,” as he called it, would help the county school system begin to close the gap between the salaries of its teachers and staff and the salaries of their counterparts in surrounding school systems.
“I know we can’t do it all in one year. We may not be able to do it in five years,” Jones said. “But we’ve got to find a way to keep from losing teachers year after year to the surrounding city schools.”
Jones said that he and other members of a Salary Equalization Committee launched earlier in the fall — and comprised of school board members, school staff and Mayor Richard Venable, among others — closely examined that pay gap.
“It was a bigger gap than even I’d thought it was,” he said.
The committee found that for new staff with a bachelor of science degree, the county school system’s starting salary was $2,000 lower than the average among school systems in the region, Jones said.
The gap becomes much bigger with time, he said. County school system staff with a bachelor of science degree and 30 years of experience make about $14,000 less than staff in Bristol Tennessee City Schools and Johnson City Schools, and $17,000 less than staff in Kingsport City Schools, Jones said.
He said that the consolidation Sullivan County’s school system is currently undergoing, combining eight schools into three, presents an opportunity to rethink staffing numbers and salaries.
If 50 teachers retire at the end of the current school year with a $15,000 retirement incentive, and if the school system replaces just half of them, he said, Sullivan County Schools would have roughly $1 million more to pay its teachers. That amount would grow to $1.8 million worth of savings in future years once the $15,000 bonuses have been taken care of, Jones said.
“It’s not a way to get people out, but it’s a way to right-size the staff numbers that we need,” he said.
Jones said that teachers are just the first employee group to get some salary help. The board’s long-range plan is to make every staff member’s salary more competitive, he said.
Board member Mary Rouse said that while she personally knows the pain that school consolidation can cause, she supported the measure as a way to “be able to recognize our teachers as the professionals that they are.”
Member Matthew Spivey praised the measure, but stressed that people should also pressure state officials to push for better school funding.
“The state needs to be paying more of their share, too,” Spivey said. “We’re going to try to do everything we can, but we can also try to put pressure on our state representatives … to help pay teachers what they deserve.”
