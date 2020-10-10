Sullivan school board to rethink Virtual Learning Academy, teacher pay

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At its Thursday meeting, the Sullivan County school board unanimously agreed to establish a special committee focused on the school system’s Virtual Learning Academy.

The goal? Figure out how to make the platform less of a logistical nightmare for teachers in the spring semester and beyond.

Board Chairman Randall Jones, who proposed the measure, said he’s seen and heard more than enough evidence that the virtual academy’s current structure is overwhelming the county’s teachers.

“Our teachers are overworked, they’re teaching [in] two methods,” Jones said earlier during the meeting, when explaining why he also supported the board’s 5-2 decision to keep Wednesdays as virtual learning days for the rest of the fall semester.

“[Teachers] have to have two lesson plans, two preparations,” he added. “Did we create part of the problem by doing that? Yes, we did, by saying that we were going to try to be everything to everybody. And this [semester] has proved that we cannot be everything to everybody.”

Jones said the committee will include two or more board members, along with teachers and other administrators from the school system.