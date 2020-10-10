Sullivan school board to rethink Virtual Learning Academy, teacher pay

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At its Thursday meeting, the Sullivan County school board unanimously agreed to establish a special committee focused on the school system’s Virtual Learning Academy.
The goal? Figure out how to make the platform less of a logistical nightmare for teachers in the spring semester and beyond.
Board Chairman Randall Jones, who proposed the measure, said he’s seen and heard more than enough evidence that the virtual academy’s current structure is overwhelming the county’s teachers.
“Our teachers are overworked, they’re teaching [in] two methods,” Jones said earlier during the meeting, when explaining why he also supported the board’s 5-2 decision to keep Wednesdays as virtual learning days for the rest of the fall semester.
“[Teachers] have to have two lesson plans, two preparations,” he added. “Did we create part of the problem by doing that? Yes, we did, by saying that we were going to try to be everything to everybody. And this [semester] has proved that we cannot be everything to everybody.”
Jones said the committee will include two or more board members, along with teachers and other administrators from the school system.
“It’s a way of getting the board involved, of knowing the details, because this [fall] we probably learned the details after we were already in trouble with it,” he said.
The board also unanimously agreed to create a special committee to study the feasibility of improving pay for county teachers and other school staff.
“My goal here is to find a way that we can bring Sullivan County teacher salaries upward toward Kingsport and Bristol,” said Jones, who proposed the committee. “I know we can’t do it all in one step, but we’ve got to start somewhere.”
In other action, the board unanimously approved two resolutions related to the pandemic’s impact on normal school operations and requirements.
One asks state officials to issue “a moratorium on state standardized testing and accountability associated with such testing for the 2020-2021 school year, to include end-of-year examinations, end-of-course exams, and formative assessments throughout the year,” the resolution states.
The resolution added Sullivan County Schools to a wave of school systems across the state — including Bristol Tennessee City Schools — calling for the moratorium.
The other resolution concerned student enrollment. The state typically uses each school system’s enrollment data from its previous academic year to help determine how much state funding that system will get in the next year. But in the event that student enrollment in Sullivan County Schools falls amid the pandemic, the resolution asks state officials to use enrollment data from the 2019-20 academic year to determine next year’s funding.
“This is a resolution similarly passed by many school boards across Tennessee asking that the schools do not incur any financial penalties due to the effects of COVID, especially on student enrollment,” Director of Schools David Cox told the board when introducing the resolution.
