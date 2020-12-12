Sullivan school board to consider new West Ridge access road proposal

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — With the opening of the new West Ridge High School less than a year away, the Sullivan County Board of Education agreed to consider a proposal to build an access road to the school in time for the fall 2021 semester.
Former Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri is behind the current proposal, which he estimated would cost $3 million to $5 million.
Belgeri first proposed such an access road in 2018, when he was still leading the county highway department. The County Commission narrowly rejected a resolution to approve that plan, which would have cost $3.3 million and been paid for using some of the highway department’s fund balance.
In the new proposal, Belgeri — who attended the school board’s Thursday work session to answer board members’ questions — recommended using a public-private partnership to carry out the project on a piece of land adjacent to West Ridge.
According to the proposal, Jericho Partners, a cohort of design, real estate, financial and legal advisory companies, would make up the private side of the project and would design and complete the road. Belgeri said that Jericho Partners is a limited liability company, or LLC, that he formed and of which he is a “member.”
The group just secured the option to buy eight acres of land the road would run through and could sell the land around the road for development if they choose, board Chairman Randall Jones explained.
Whatever public entity decides to team up with Jericho Partners would be required to come up with the funding for the project and would have 15 years to pay back the cost, Jones said.
Belgeri added that once completed, the road and right of way would be handed over to Sullivan County or Kingsport for maintenance.
Jones said there are a number of open questions about the project that need to be resolved — among them, which public entity would actually enter into the contract, how they would finance the road and what legal challenges, if any, the proposal might face.
But the chairman called the public-private model an “amazing concept” and asked the board to consider it. He said he particularly liked the proposal’s idea to include a security system that would only allow people with passes through a gate to the school. And he liked the timeline.
“The amazing thing about the design here, should we enter into a contract and should all this be something that legally we could do, [is that] this project could be completed by August 1 of 2021 [and] ready for the new school to open,” Jones said.
The school board agreed to discuss the matter further, but not without some pushback.
Board member Mark Ireson said he was concerned about the idea that the school board wouldn’t have any control over possible development of the land around the road, as well as the possibility that the land could be made part of Kingsport. He suggested that Jericho Partners could be getting the better end of the deal.
“My concern is that we’re going to spend upwards of $5 million of school money on building a road that all we’re going to have is the access to,” Ireson said. “This money should be going to students and schools and not to make a road that somebody’s going to benefit greatly [from] financially.”
But in an exchange with Ireson that quickly grew heated, Board Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey shot back that the school board doesn’t currently have any control over the roads around West Ridge. Spivey also stressed that taxpayers, not the school system, would pay the price of the new road.
“Your main point seems to be about control and talking about city and county [property], but either way, a public-private partnership spends taxpayer money,” Spivey said to Ireson.
“I don’t think we should get into kind of setting this up as who benefits, the county or the city,” Spivey added. “It should be more of a discussion because it seems like an interesting idea ... to be able to get a road done … [by] the day the school opens.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!