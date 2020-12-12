Sullivan school board to consider new West Ridge access road proposal

Whatever public entity decides to team up with Jericho Partners would be required to come up with the funding for the project and would have 15 years to pay back the cost, Jones said.

Belgeri added that once completed, the road and right of way would be handed over to Sullivan County or Kingsport for maintenance.

Jones said there are a number of open questions about the project that need to be resolved — among them, which public entity would actually enter into the contract, how they would finance the road and what legal challenges, if any, the proposal might face.

But the chairman called the public-private model an “amazing concept” and asked the board to consider it. He said he particularly liked the proposal’s idea to include a security system that would only allow people with passes through a gate to the school. And he liked the timeline.

“The amazing thing about the design here, should we enter into a contract and should all this be something that legally we could do, [is that] this project could be completed by August 1 of 2021 [and] ready for the new school to open,” Jones said.

The school board agreed to discuss the matter further, but not without some pushback.