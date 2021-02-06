Sullivan school board to consider eminent domain for school access road

“This timeline shows you that for at least two-and-a-half years, we’ve been dealing with the road, and nothing has been done,” he said.

The board chairman repeatedly emphasized that he was sharing “facts, not emotion,” but his criticism of the County Commission was far more overt than it has been over recent months.

“[On] Tuesday night, when the County Commission turned down our proposal, they basically assumed the responsibility for getting our students to school safely,” Jones said. “It was a political vote ... rather than a vote on what’s best for our students.”

Jones also emphasized that while he hoped the commission and Highway Department would deliver on the Lynn Road improvements in time for West Ridge’s opening, the board would need to hold those groups to task for it — and look into other options like eminent domain in the meantime.

Jones wasn’t alone in his frustration. Board members Mary Rouse, Matthew Spivey, Michael Hughes and Randall Gilmore all echoed it.

“This is just sad,” Spivey said. “The same people that complained about the location of the school and that were always against it ... now they’re playing politics with the safety of your children.”

“What’ll be really sad if this road is not fixed properly [will be if] one of our moments of silence [at the start of a board meeting] is dedicated to a student or staff member who lost their life because they had to go to school on an unsafe road,” Gilmore responded.

