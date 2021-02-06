Sullivan school board to consider eminent domain for school access road

The Sullivan County Board of Education voted 5-2 Thursday to have its attorney investigate the legal process for using eminent domain to acquire property on which it could build an access road to the new West Ridge High School.
Board Chairman Randall Jones introduced the measure, saying it’s an option he thinks the board has to at least consider, however unpalatable it would be.
“I don’t agree with eminent domain ... but I believe in the safety of our students,” Jones said at the board’s Thursday meeting.
Only board members Mark Ireson and Paul Robinson voted against it.
The board’s decision came two days after the Sullivan County Commission emphatically rejected its latest proposal for building and funding the access road to the Blountville school.
School board members have repeatedly said that Lynn Road, the current main entry road to West Ridge, won’t be able to safely handle all the new traffic to the school, even with improvements the county Highway Department has promised to make. But multiple county commissioners have questioned the need for the access road, disagreed with the price tag or argued that the Lynn Road improvements could be sufficient.
The new proposal, if approved, would have allowed the school board to issue $6 million in bonds to buy a piece of land beside West Ridge, then use the standard bidding process to hire a contractor to build a new access road. Even after multiple rounds of revision, the resolution failed 15-2.
Jones began the discussion with a message he said was as much for the public as for his fellow board members: This isn’t the first time the County Commission has shot down the access road.
He played a news clip, which he said was from 2017, that included an interview with Kingsport Commissioner Angie Stanley. Jones said Stanley told the interviewer about a resolution she’d sponsored that asked the state government to prioritize building a new highway that would connect Interstate 81 with state Route 126; the project would include the new access road to West Ridge. (The Herald Courier could not find that news clip, but did find an October 2017 resolution Stanley sponsored that fit that description.)
“The roads now that these students will be traveling on, whether it’s by car, by parent or by bus, are little one-and-a-half lane curvy roads. ….” Stanley said in the clip. “It’s my job as a county commissioner to make sure that every single student in Sullivan County has a safe way to enter the school.”
Jones also played a news clip showing Scott Murray, the county’s current highway commissioner, calling the improvements to Lynn Road a top priority before Murray took office in fall 2018. He walked through the concerns detailed in a 2020 traffic study about the curvature and visibility of Lynn Road and another road leading to West Ridge.
But Jones said the County Commission, including Stanley, had since rejected proposals for the access road multiple times over the past few years, and little work had been done on Lynn Road to date.
“This timeline shows you that for at least two-and-a-half years, we’ve been dealing with the road, and nothing has been done,” he said.
The board chairman repeatedly emphasized that he was sharing “facts, not emotion,” but his criticism of the County Commission was far more overt than it has been over recent months.
“[On] Tuesday night, when the County Commission turned down our proposal, they basically assumed the responsibility for getting our students to school safely,” Jones said. “It was a political vote ... rather than a vote on what’s best for our students.”
Jones also emphasized that while he hoped the commission and Highway Department would deliver on the Lynn Road improvements in time for West Ridge’s opening, the board would need to hold those groups to task for it — and look into other options like eminent domain in the meantime.
Jones wasn’t alone in his frustration. Board members Mary Rouse, Matthew Spivey, Michael Hughes and Randall Gilmore all echoed it.
“This is just sad,” Spivey said. “The same people that complained about the location of the school and that were always against it ... now they’re playing politics with the safety of your children.”
“What’ll be really sad if this road is not fixed properly [will be if] one of our moments of silence [at the start of a board meeting] is dedicated to a student or staff member who lost their life because they had to go to school on an unsafe road,” Gilmore responded.
