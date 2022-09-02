Sullivan School Board begins work to find new director of schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Tennessee School Board, has begun a search to replace Evelyn Rafalowski, who will be leaving the Sullivan director of school's position June 30, 2023.

The board began the process by submitting its search criteria for a new director of schools to the Tennessee School Boards Association's (TSBA) job board.

The School Board has set a deadline for applications of October 14, with the chosen candidate to take on the role of Sullivan County director of schools by July 1, 2023.

In the brochure presented to the TSBA, the board highlights the six selection criteria that they will be looking for in the candidate applications they receive:

The candidate should be a strong fiscal/budget manager with a, "Proven ability to develop and administer a comprehensive school budget, including allocation of resources." The candidate must be an effective communicator that, "Takes a proactive role in speaking and writing effectively to communicate the successes as well as the needs of the school system." Candidates must have leadership skills, "Proven ability to manage an organization and to build an effective staff through employment and staff development." A generator of support who, "Works effectively with individuals, employees, businesses, diverse community groups and the media to build confidence in and to generate support for the schools including school/business partnerships." An instructional leader that, "Has successful experience as a teacher and administrator with a strong academic background and understanding of the day-to-day operations of the classroom." A good listener who, "Has demonstrated effective listening abilities, carefully processing individual and community concerns to understand those who will be affected by the decision."

Randal Jones, the Sullivan County Tennessee Board of Education chairman, explained that board members would each be given three votes to decide which candidates they wish to interview, the votes will be tallied, and only candidates receiving four votes from board members will be interviewed.

"Each board member will select three candidates they want to see interviewed," Jones said. "Per our policy, anyone that gets four or more votes will be interviewed or be a candidate for the interview."

If a large number of candidates receive four or more votes, Jones said the board would then choose the top three from that pool, in this way making the process more manageable.

Individuals interested in the position can apply through the TSBA's job board at https://tsba.myrevelus.com/